June 23, 2021
Ron DeSantis leads Democratic gubernatorial challengers by nearly double digits
Ron DeSantis. Image via Colin Hackley.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have significant ground to make up.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is sitting pretty with a nearly double digit lead over his nearest 2022 challenger, according to a new poll.

Polling from Political Matrix/The Listener Group released Wednesday put the first-term Republican Governor in head-to-head matchups against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the two Democrats vying for their party’s nomination.

Crist, who was elected Governor in 2006 as a Republican, polls the closest to DeSantis, but is still down 45% to 55%. Fried, the only Democrat to win a statewide election in Florida since 2012, is down by a considerable 22-point margin, 39% to 61%.

The bulk of Fried’s deficit to Crist appears rooted in support from Democrats. And that could be attributed to Crist’s advantage in name recognition.

In both matchups, 89% of Republicans stood by DeSantis. Crist wasn’t far behind in same-party support with 83%, but Fried performed considerably worse. She garnered the support of only 69% of Democrats while DeSantis nabbed the remaining 31%.

Crist’s history as a former Republican didn’t give him an advantage in that electorate, but it possibly earned him support among those with no party affiliation. Crist still trailed DeSantis among that group 47% to 53%, and Fried performed slightly worse, 44% to 56%.

Against both potential opponents, DeSantis’ lead is outside the poll’s 3.66% margin of error. The poll includes responses from 716 likely voters, called on landlines between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday.

DeSantis performed similarly in a head-to-head poll last month. And last week, a separate Political Matrix/The Listener Group poll showed Crist leading Fired in the Democratic Primary by just over 10 points, with 29% still undecided.

There’s plenty of time for DeSantis’ lead to shift with more than a year before Election Day.

Crist announced his third gubernatorial campaign last month. In his last race in 2014, he ran as a Democrat and lost to incumbent Republican Gov. Rick Scott by 1 point.

At the start of this month, Fried formalized her campaign. In 2018, she was elected Agriculture Commissioner over then-State Rep. Matt Caldwell by less than a 10th of a point.

The Listener Group is based in Pensacola. The firm in 2020 focused its polling efforts in the Panhandle, where it predicted most races surveyed accurately.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

