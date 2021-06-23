Wilton Simpson, Kathleen Passidomo endorse Colleen Burton for SD 22

Senate President Wilton Simpson and Senate Rules Chair Kathleen Passidomo endorsed Rep. Colleen Burton in the race for Senate District 22.

“Colleen Burton is the right person to represent Florida’s 22nd Senate District. She is a fearless conservative who is ready to advance common-sense policies that benefit and uplift Floridians,” Simpson said. “Rep. Burton stands up for Florida families, advocates for law and order, and fights to protect our freedoms. She has my complete support in her candidacy.”

Passidomo added, “With deep-rooted conservative values and the track record to prove it, Colleen Burton is a no-brainier for Florida’s 22nd Senate District. I believe Colleen has what it takes to advance our shared conservative values, which is why she has my endorsement for her Senate race.”

Burton, a Lakeland Republican, is running to succeed term-limited Sen. Kelli Stargel. Last week, Stargel endorsed Burton in the SD 22 race.

“It is an honor to earn the support of two great leaders in the Sunshine State. President Simpson is a proven champion for conservative policies that improve the lives of Floridians, so I am proud to earn his trust and support,” Burton said. “I’ve also had the privilege of working with Senator Passidomo over the years, and I have admired how she works tirelessly to serve Floridians and protect Florida’s most vulnerable. I am thankful for her endorsement.”

Burton currently represents House District 40, which covers part of Polk County. A member of the House leadership team, she has been successful in advancing local priorities through the Legislature and securing funding for her district.

Before she was elected to the House in 2014, Burton served as executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Imperial Symphony Orchestra and Polk Vision. Burton and her husband, Brad, have been married for more than 40 years, and spent nearly 30 of them in Lakeland. They have three children and two grandchildren.

Benny Valentin of St. Cloud is also running for the Republican nomination. Valentin has twice run for House District 42, as a Republican in 2020 and as a Democrat in 2016. Both campaigns were ultimately unsuccessful.

The Primary Election will be held Aug. 23, 2022. The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.