Another poll shows Charlie Crist leading Nikki Fried by double digits

Another poll shows Charlie Crist leading Nikki Fried in Florida’s Democratic Primary for Governor.
Political Matrix/Listener Group released survey results Monday showing the Democratic Congressman leading the race with nearly 41% support to the Agriculture Commissioner’s almost 31%. A remaining 29% remain undecided.
The just over 10 percentage point lead is commanding, and it’s outside the poll’s 4.5% margin of error. Yet it’s more modest than what other polling indicates.
But of note, the poll also shows Crist faring better among what should be Fried’s natural base — women. Among women surveyed, Crist leads with more than 43% of the vote to Fried’s just over 28%.
The poll also found Crist dominating among Black voters, where he leads with nearly 40% to Fried 26%.
Pollsters tabulated responses from 660 Florida Democratic likely voters who reliably vote in Primary and General Elections. Responses were taken over landline phones between June 9 and 11.
That means all calls were placed more than a week after Fried announced her candidacy, and more than a month after Crist’s campaign launch.
It’s still early in the cycle, more than a year before the first Democratic Primary votes will be cast. The poll, to some extent, reflects and reinforces the fact that Crist begins the race with greater name recognition.
He has served as Governor before, winning as a Republican in 2006. He ran again as a Democrat in 2014, narrowly losing to then-incumbent Gov. Rick Scott.
Fried, the only Democrat holding statewide office, won election to her current office in 2018. She won that race for an open seat by a razor thin margin, but that makes her the only Democrat to win Florida statewide since 2012.
The Listener Group is based in Pensacola. The firm in 2020 focused its polling efforts in the Panhandle, where it predicted most races surveyed accurately.
6 comments
John
June 14, 2021 at 11:27 am
Out of 23M people in Florida this is the best the commies can do?
Tom
June 14, 2021 at 11:37 am
Just keeps adding to the dismal start of the fake Fried campaign. What an embarrassing beginning. Fried will just start screaming DeSantis’s name more. Ear plugs advised.
Ed
June 14, 2021 at 11:49 am
Maybe she can use the fake scientist, Rebekah Jones, as an amplifier. Karma Nikki. You truly deserve the beat down.
Bobby Blue Socks
June 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Polls lie. Just ask the Trump-owned, seditionist, Q-loving, Putin-worshiping, Fascist, authoritarian Republican party: Polls showed Trump potentially losing Florida for him to end up winning by 3 points on his way to losing to Joe Biden in a landslide.
Speaking of which, seems weird that Republicans believe that electoral “cheating” only took place in the states Trump lost. Which suggests Republicans believe Trump actually carried all 50 states? The GOP is ridiculous. And very anti-American.
Meanwhile, Crist and Fried need to do one obvious thing: Run on a unified ticket with Crist as governor and Fried as his lt. governor. These two are talented and have tons of support in this state, and the Democrats haven’t yet begun reminding voters about Desantis’ failed COVID leadership, which allowed the poor to die while his wealthy friends benefited from the vaccines months before us peasants.
Ed
June 14, 2021 at 12:15 pm
Failed Covid leadership? You must mean the Governor of New York. Cuomo leads the nation in Covid deaths , yet the left wing media says nothing. People are flooding to Florida because of the leadership of Gov DeSantis. Truly the most popular Governor in the United States. Thank God we don’t have Cuomo or Whitmer.
Ocean Joe
June 14, 2021 at 12:08 pm
Crist has an edge because he’s a moderate. Fried is not, and neither is Radical Ron. Desantis’ popularity with the Trump crowd proves it.