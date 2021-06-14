Another poll shows Charlie Crist leading Nikki Fried by double digits

Another poll shows Charlie Crist leading Nikki Fried in Florida’s Democratic Primary for Governor.

Political Matrix/Listener Group released survey results Monday showing the Democratic Congressman leading the race with nearly 41% support to the Agriculture Commissioner’s almost 31%. A remaining 29% remain undecided.

The just over 10 percentage point lead is commanding, and it’s outside the poll’s 4.5% margin of error. Yet it’s more modest than what other polling indicates.

But of note, the poll also shows Crist faring better among what should be Fried’s natural base — women. Among women surveyed, Crist leads with more than 43% of the vote to Fried’s just over 28%.

The poll also found Crist dominating among Black voters, where he leads with nearly 40% to Fried 26%.

Pollsters tabulated responses from 660 Florida Democratic likely voters who reliably vote in Primary and General Elections. Responses were taken over landline phones between June 9 and 11.

That means all calls were placed more than a week after Fried announced her candidacy, and more than a month after Crist’s campaign launch.

It’s still early in the cycle, more than a year before the first Democratic Primary votes will be cast. The poll, to some extent, reflects and reinforces the fact that Crist begins the race with greater name recognition.

He has served as Governor before, winning as a Republican in 2006. He ran again as a Democrat in 2014, narrowly losing to then-incumbent Gov. Rick Scott.

Fried, the only Democrat holding statewide office, won election to her current office in 2018. She won that race for an open seat by a razor thin margin, but that makes her the only Democrat to win Florida statewide since 2012.

The Listener Group is based in Pensacola. The firm in 2020 focused its polling efforts in the Panhandle, where it predicted most races surveyed accurately.