May 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll shows Charlie Crist with massive lead over Nikki Fried among Democratic voters
Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried

Jacob OglesMay 27, 20215min0

Related Articles

GaetzgateHeadlines

Defiant Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Greene bring ‘America First’ roadshow, controversy to Georgia

Headlines

What’s next for Florida’s Heartland if Gov. DeSantis repeals plans for parkway?

APoliticalHeadlines

Cuban baseball player defects after arriving in Florida

Screen Shot 2018-09-09 at 2.20.12 PM
Crist would take 55% of the vote to Fried's 22% if a primary were held today, St. Pete Polls finds.

Charlie Crist opens the 2022 gubernatorial race with a solid majority of Florida Democrats ready to back him, while few Democrats show confidence that his likely Democratic rival Nikki Fried would have much chance to oust Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A new poll from St. Pete Polls survey, commissioned by Florida Politics, finds the former Republican Governor turned Democratic Congressman is a commanding favorite over the state Agriculture Commissioner, if the Democratic primary were held now between Crist and Fried.

The poll shows nearly 55% of registered Democratic voters would vote for Crist.

Just under 22% would pick Fried.

Another 11% of voters are holding out for another candidate. More than 12% remain undecided.

The poll was taken days ahead of Fried’s expected entry into the 2022 contest and shows Fried still has a case to make with voters. Crist, of Pinellas County, announced his candidacy weeks ago.

Pollsters surveyed 2,572 voters between May 24 and 26 and report just a 1.9% margin of error.

It’s still more than a year before Democratic voters choose the nominee who will confront DeSantis. It’s certainly possible the polling reflects a difference in name recognition, but the numbers show electability appears to be a big factor.

Asked about Crist’s chances of beating DeSantis, about 30% of voters give the Congressman better than even odds to unseat the Republican incumbent. Another 38% give him a 50/50 chance of winning. A smaller 27% see only a small chance of victory with Crist, and 5% remain unsure where things stand.

There’s less confidence in Fried. Only 14% of Florida Democrats expect that Fried would have the advantage over DeSantis, while 29% call a DeSantis-Fried contest a coin flip, At this point, 42% of Democrats think that Fried has only a small chance of victory. The other 16% simply are not sure.

If elected, Fried would be Florida’s first women to become Governor, but that gives her no advantage with female voters, who break 57% for Crist and 20% for Fried. By comparison, Crist leads among male voters by 52% to Fried’s 24%, a considerably closer margin.

Fried is Florida’s only Democrat currently holding statewide office. Crist ran for Governor before, narrowly losing to then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2014 and winning as a Republican in 2006.

Crist leads with all racial groups and in every media market as well, along with holding a majority support in every age demographic.

StPetePolls 2021 State DEM … by Jacob Ogles

 

Post Views: 99

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCuban baseball player defects after arriving in Florida

nextWhat's next for Florida's Heartland if Gov. DeSantis repeals plans for parkway?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories