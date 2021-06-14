June 14, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene to speak at Hillsborough County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner

Kelly HayesJune 14, 20214min0

greene
Greene has come under fire for her history of inflammatory remarks and promotion of radical conspiracy theories.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will headline the Hillsborough County GOP’s upcoming Lincoln Day dinner.

Greene rose to prominence as a controversial, freshman member of Congress after first elected in 2020. The Republican Party of Hillsborough County will host Greene for its 2021 Lincoln Day Dinner on Aug. 27, according to a save the date of the event.

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is making waves in Washington, D.C., and around the country, doing exactly what she said she would do on the campaign trail: fighting to Save America and Stop Socialism,” a post from the party announcing the event reads.

Greene has come under fire for her history of inflammatory remarks and promotion of radical conspiracy theories, including the lie that the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings were staged, “false flag” events.

Back in February, Democrats, along with 11 Republicans, voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments in response to inflammatory videos of the Congresswoman making conspiratorial and violent remarks.

“From the moment she was sworn into Congress, socialist Democrats and the Fake News media declared her enemy #1 and the ‘greatest threat’ to America,” the post continues. “Why? Because she’s not a creature of the Swamp. She’s not one of them and she never wants to be.”

Greene has most recently been in headlines for joining U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in their “America First” roadshow. Gaetz launched the tour after reports surfaced of a federal investigation into the Congressman and whether he had a sexual relationship with a then-17-year old girl. At the center of the investigation is Gaetz’s relationship with former Central Florida politician Joel Greenberg, who has pleaded guilty to six counts including sex trafficking.

“Her hard-charging, never compromise America First values are a direct threat to the deep state and DC establishment,” the Facebook post reads. “She is loved by the grassroots and hated by the Swamp… just what we need in Congress to fight for Americans First.”

Greene and Gaetz, arguably the two most divisive members of the current Congress, made their latest stop in Georgia, where Greene continued to cause a stir after comparing proof of vaccination to the yellow stars used during the Holocaust by Nazis to mark Jews.

