Gov. DeSantis’ mask amnesty no help for woman in viral bagel shop encounter

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order granting full pardon for violators of local mask ordinances was not the get-out-of-a-jam-free card that a Boynton Beach woman believed it should be, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Cindy Falco DiCorrado, 62, took a trip into viral fame, with a write-up in the New York Post, when Palm Beach County deputies dragged her out of a West Boca bagel shop. Management at Einstein Bros. Bagels had called deputies after she refused to wear a mask, in violation of Palm Beach County’s ordinance.

Decked in a leopard-print top and pants, she shrieked that she was being kidnapped as Palm Beach County deputies dragged her away.

“Take your hands off me,” she yelled at a Palm Beach County deputy. “I’ve done nothing wrong. You need to read the Constitution.”

Later, she petitioned Palm Beach County Circuit Court that DeSantis’ June 16 order granting amnesty for mask violators meant that the charges against her should be dropped. But the actual charges from that Jan. 14 incident weren’t about a mask. She was charged with trespassing and resisting without violence in the ensuing incident.

Palm Beach County prosecutors took the case to the Governor’s Office and Chief Deputy General Counsel Ray Treadwell decided it did not fall under the Governor’s amnesty order. He gave his blessing for prosecutors to proceed with the case against DiCorrado, court papers say.

DiCorrado’s, “criminal charges stem not from her choice not to wear a mask, but from her refusal to comply with lawful orders from business owners and law enforcement alike,” Assistant State Attorney Jeremiah Romano wrote.

Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Harper agreed that the “plain language” of DeSantis’ executive order and the guidance of the Governor’s Office lands the case in the court’s jurisdiction.

It looks like the charges are going to be dropped, however. She’s scheduled for a plea deal hearing on Sept. 15, the Sun-Sentinel reports. But the internet will always have that video.