August 23, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis’ mask amnesty no help for woman in viral bagel shop encounter
Cindy Falco DiCorrado learned the hard way that Ron DeSantis does not have your back.

Anne GeggisAugust 23, 20213min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch, Robert Blackmon, Darden Rice battle for runoff as St. Pete voters hit the polls on Election Day

2022Headlines

Proposed bill would give $1.9M to Florida man wrongly imprisoned for 38 years

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis stands ground against critics of monoclonal roadshow

DiCorrado Art
Judge agrees mask ordinance amnesty doesn't cover resistance to law enforcement orders.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order granting full pardon for violators of local mask ordinances was not the get-out-of-a-jam-free card that a Boynton Beach woman believed it should be, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Cindy Falco DiCorrado, 62, took a trip into viral fame, with a write-up in the New York Post, when Palm Beach County deputies dragged her out of a West Boca bagel shop. Management at Einstein Bros. Bagels had called deputies after she refused to wear a mask, in violation of Palm Beach County’s ordinance.

Decked in a leopard-print top and pants, she shrieked that she was being kidnapped as Palm Beach County deputies dragged her away.

“Take your hands off me,” she yelled at a Palm Beach County deputy. “I’ve done nothing wrong. You need to read the Constitution.”

Later, she petitioned Palm Beach County Circuit Court that DeSantis’ June 16 order granting amnesty for mask violators meant that the charges against her should be dropped. But the actual charges from that Jan. 14 incident weren’t about a mask. She was charged with trespassing and resisting without violence in the ensuing incident.

Palm Beach County prosecutors took the case to the Governor’s Office and Chief Deputy General Counsel Ray Treadwell decided it did not fall under the Governor’s amnesty order. He gave his blessing for prosecutors to proceed with the case against DiCorrado, court papers say.

DiCorrado’s, “criminal charges stem not from her choice not to wear a mask, but from her refusal to comply with lawful orders from business owners and law enforcement alike,” Assistant State Attorney Jeremiah Romano wrote.

Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Harper agreed that the “plain language” of DeSantis’ executive order and the guidance of the Governor’s Office lands the case in the court’s jurisdiction.

It looks like the charges are going to be dropped, however. She’s scheduled for a plea deal hearing on Sept. 15, the Sun-Sentinel reports. But the internet will always have that video.

Post Views: 103

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis stands ground against critics of monoclonal roadshow

nextProposed bill would give $1.9M to Florida man wrongly imprisoned for 38 years

2 comments

  • Alex

    August 23, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    Another ignorant far right Karen faceplants.

    Spectacularly.

    Reply

  • Kristi

    August 23, 2021 at 7:45 pm

    Sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ! Gʀᴇᴀᴛ ᴊᴏʙ ғᴏʀ Ever, sᴛᴀʏ-ᴀᴛ-ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴍᴏᴍs ᴏʀ ᴀɴʏᴏɴᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅɪɴɢ ᴀɴ ᴇxᴛʀᴀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ… Yᴏᴜ ᴏɴʟʏ HAa ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴀ ᴄᴏᴍᴘᴜᴛᴇʀ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀ ʀᴇʟɪᴀʙʟᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴄᴏɴɴᴇᴄᴛɪᴏɴ… Mᴀᴋᴇ $100 ʜᴏᴜʀʟʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴜᴘ ᴛᴏ $18000 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ʙʏ ғᴏʟʟᴏᴡɪɴɢ connection ᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴏᴛᴛᴏᴍ… Visit Here

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories