Celebrity action lights up Nikki Fried’s Instagram Live event in gubernatorial bid

State Agriculture Commission Nikki Fried got a little star-studded help Monday evening in her campaign for Governor, appearing on Instagram Live with actress and political activist Alyssa Milano.

The number of viewers reached more than 1,000 as the two talked strategies for stopping COVID-19, gun control, climate change and just how bad Gov. Ron DeSantis is.

“We have a Governor who doesn’t care about the people,” Fried said. “He cares about running for President in 2024 and the people of our state deserve somebody who gives a crap about their life.”

Fried is running for Governor as a Democrat. She will have to beat U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in the Primary Election for the right to face DeSantis, who is presumed to be running for re-election, although he hasn’t formally announced it.

Fried’s usual livestreaming background — shelves filled with photographs and books — was replaced with an arcade-style Star Wars video game. Shout-outs from those online with the pair seemed to run two for Milano for every one that Fried received. And then there were the ones saying they both are in league with evil forces.

On the social media platform, Fried said she would be Florida’s first woman Governor, slagged “white dudes” with a need for power and criticized DeSantis’ socials. DeSantis has not tweeted about COVID-19 in 18 weeks, Fried said.

“It’s like there’s no pandemic,” Fried said. “He doesn’t talk about hospitalizations; he doesn’t talk about death. He doesn’t encourage people to get the vaccine.”

But that’s only if you don’t count the treatment for it. DeSantis devoted his Twitter feed on Monday to announce new centers for monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 — four posts on Monday announced four new centers. But Fried also criticized that, saying DeSantis is getting it backwards.

“That’s great for if you get sick … to make sure you don’t die,” she said.

The 27-minute event was marred by technical problems, though. At one point, Fried had to re-load because her audio feed kept breaking up. Milano had to re-invite her, she informed the audience. Still, Fried’s voice kept cutting in and out.

Milano wrapped it up with a final question, “Nikki, what gives you hope?”

Fried told the assembled about her 12-year-old niece.