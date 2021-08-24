Ron DeSantis slams Joe Biden’s failed ‘9/11 moment’ in Afghan exit

Gov. Ron DeSantis again pilloried the President on Fox News Monday night, saying Joe Biden‘s Afghanistan exit was a misbegotten quest for a “9/11 moment.”

The Governor made the comments on Sean Hannity‘s show at the host’s urging.

“Biden wanted to do this so he could have a 9/11 moment,” DeSantis chided, “where he could kind of do a victory lap.”

The Governor was pessimistic about rescuing American nationals and friendlies given the issues thus far.

“I just worry they’ve been so asleep at the switch that more people are going to get hurt,” DeSantis said.

The bleak messaging continues a trend from last week when DeSantis’ concern about the Afghan endgame was so much that he even addressed it during the opening of monoclonal therapy sites throughout the state.

In Panama City Friday, DeSantis offered extended comments to the Panhandle press.

“It’s frustrating, not just as a Governor, but just as an American,” DeSantis said, “to see some of the stuff that’s going on in this country and throughout this world.”

“Then you see what’s happening in Afghanistan. To just leave all those Americans basically fending for themselves behind enemy lines, gifting billions of dollars worth of military equipment to terrorist groups,” DeSantis said. “I think the whole Afghanistan thing, we needed to find a way to kind of dial that down, and I’m in favor of that generally.”

“But man, there’s a way to do it, and there’s a way to say we just don’t care what’s going on.”

The Governor also addressed Afghanistan on Thursday, charging Biden with a “lack of leadership.”

“You look around the country; you look around the world right now. I mean, we have Americans that are just being hung out to dry in Afghanistan,” DeSantis said in Pasco County. “We’ve got billions of dollars of military equipment that’s just basically being gifted to terrorist groups. Things that the taxpayers paid for. Things that our men and women used.”

DeSantis has already been on Hannity twice talking about the end of the Afghanistan conflict; we can likely expect more appearances on the subject.