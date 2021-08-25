Personnel note: Ashley Clark takes COO job at Allegiant Strategies Group

Ashley Clark is the new Chief Operations Officer at Allegiant Strategies Group, the firm announced Wednesday.

“I am very excited to announce that Ashley will be joining Allegiant Strategies Group as the Chief Operations Officer. She is an incredibly talented individual and I am confident her knowledge, skills, and creativity will prepare our firm for the future,” said David Clark, founder and managing partner of Allegiant Strategies Group.

“Ashley has an incredible eye for detail, is extremely organized, forward-thinking, and her collaborative approach to solving challenges is unparalleled. She will be managing all operations of the firm, as well as strategy on other business and investment ventures.”

Clark comes to the firm from the Public Service Commission where she spent the past two years serving Inspector General. In that role, she managed the Internal Audit and Investigations programs within the OIG and led several audits, most notably relating to telework compliance resulting from COVID-19 and another relating to safety grant funds received from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Allegiant team. My background in the audit and compliance field with a focus on operational process improvement is a perfect transition to the role of Chief Operations Officer. I am confident my expertise in these areas will be beneficial to Allegiant and to those we serve,” Clark said.

“It is really inspiring to have the opportunity to work in a variety of different areas within the firm, contribute to the exchange of ideas, and drive technology-focused solutions. I enjoy bringing ideas forward and being given the freedom and flexibility to pursue those ideas. My purpose is to bring the Allegiant vision to life and encourage a process of continuous growth and advancement. My initial focus will be to implement scalable processes and solutions that collectively prepare and propel Allegiant to the future.”

Clark’s career includes more than 14 years in the public sector. Before the PSC, she worked at the Florida Department of Transportation for five years, exiting the department as the Deputy Audit Director for Performance and Information Technology.

She was also appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott’s Chief Inspector General to serve on two separate engagements with the Chief Inspector General’s Office pertaining to a city in financial emergency as well as an investigative review of a failed state-wide information technology system.

From 2010-11, she worked at the Florida Department of Financial Services conducting performance and compliance reviews for the Clerk of the Circuit Courts across all Florida counties. She previously worked as an accountant in the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.