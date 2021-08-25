The latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

Off and on: Lynne Wells is out, and Tori Denson is in as administrative assistant of the Health Policy Committee.

Off: PK Jameson is no longer listed as staff director of the Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

On: Danna Ivey became an administrative assistant for the Reapportionment Committee.

Off: Gabriela Borja is out as an administrative assistant to the Committee on Banking and Insurance.

On: Michelle Zaleski is in as an administrative assistant to the Office of General Counsel.

Off: Robert Fourqurean is out as an administrative assistant to the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development.

On: Virginia Ponder is in as deputy staff director in the Government Oversight and Accountability Committee.

Off and on: Megan Ramba replaced India Steinbaugh as scheduler and office manager in the Senate President’s Office. Ramba was formerly legislative assistant to Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry.

Off and on: Luke Brueggemeyer is out as an administrative assistant, and Kinley Morgan moved from legislative analyst to press secretary in the Senate Majority Office, replacing former press secretary Lisa Kauffman.

Off: Brooks Timmons is out as a policy adviser to President Wilton Simpson.

Off: Andrew Liebert is out as a legislative assistant to Bartow Republican Sen. Ben Albritton.

Off and on: Austin Belet moved from district secretary to legislative assistant in Quincy Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley.

Off and on: Kendra Jefferson and Chaudrian Williams are out, and Raven Sansbury and Christopher Heyward are in as legislative assistants to Orlando Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy.

Off and on: Anna Scarritt and Cindy Harigel are out, and Victoria Bell and Hal George are in as legislative assistants to Pensacola Republican Sen. Doug Broxson.

Off and on: Meagan Hebel is out; Jonathan Till and Alexandra Young are in as legislative assistants to Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess.

Off and on: Devin Bleich and Zenya Capellan replaced Beatriz Zafra and Deborah Martin as legislative assistants, and Jack Anderson is out as a district secretary to Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz.

Off and on: Marlon Diaz is out, and Kailey Fairchild is in as a legislative assistant to Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

Off and on: Jacob Dimond is out, and Karly Smith is in as a legislative assistant to Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield. Sarah Katherine Massey is out from Mayfield’s office to become legislative assistant to Perry.

Off and on: Chad Boole is out, and Paul Hayden is in as a legislative assistant to Naples Republican Sen. Kathleen Passidomo.

On: Kayla Francis is in as a legislative assistant to Miami Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo.

Off: Joshua Goergen is out as a legislative assistant to Fort Myers Republican Sen. Ray Rodrigues.

Off: Mark Caraher is out as a district secretary to Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

Off: Julian Santos is out as a legislative assistant to Miami Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Off and on: Christopher Morris and Dianne Suddes replaced Elisha Converse, Carolyn Grzan and Lindsey Swindle as legislative assistants to Port Orange Republican Sen. Tom Wright.

On: Dawn Pigott became budget chief to the Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.

Off: Tori Denson is out as administrative lead to the State Affairs Committee and its subcommittees.

Off: Melissa Smith is out as policy chief to the Government Operations Subcommittee.

Off and on: Donna Ellerkamp is shifting from administrative lead in the House Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee to administrative lead in the House Redistricting Committee.

On: Matt Henderson is in as a legislative analyst for the House Democratic Office.

Off: Jessica Andringa is out as a legislative assistant to Speaker Chris Sprowls.

On: Gianna Bush is in as a district secretary to Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Ramon Alexander.

Off and on: Hunter Wilkins is out, and Tylor Rapport is in as a legislative assistant to Deltona Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby.

On: Brian Broad is in as a district secretary to Lithia Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

Off and on: Zion Gates-Norris is out, and Charleigha Knowles is in as a district secretary to Miami Gardens Democratic Rep. Christopher Benjamin.

Off: Riley Houlihan is out, and Julie Inman is in as a legislative assistant to Bonita Springs Republican Rep. Adam Botana.

On: Michelle Fernandez-Miranda is out, and Diego Lazcano is in as a legislative assistant to Homestead Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss.

Off and on: Ian Lukas is out, and Aubrey Fay is in as a legislative assistant to St. Pete Beach Republican Rep. Linda Chaney.

Off: Emily Clark is out as a district secretary to Eucheeanna Republican Rep. Brad Drake.

On: Skoervitch Emile is in as a district secretary to Tampa Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell.

Off and on: Chad Kunde is out, and Crystal Horton is in as a district secretary to Jacksonville Republican Rep. Wyman Duggan.

Off and on: Fabiana Mehrgut moved from district secretary to a legislative assistant to Miami Democratic Rep. Nicholas Duran.

On: Maria Bozo is in as a district secretary to Miramar Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio.

On: George Fossett is in as a district secretary for Jacksonville Republican Rep. Jason Fischer.

Off and on: Sandy Matthews is out, and Ryan Kimmey is in as a legislative assistant to Fleming Island Republican Rep. Sam Garrison.

Off and on: Dawn Faherty is out, and Nancy Bowers moved from district secretary to legislative assistant to Oxford Republican Rep. Brett Hage.

Off and on: Cyndie McQuaig is out, and Haylee Austin is in as a district secretary to Williston Republican Rep. Joe Harding.

On: Andrew Goren is in as a legislative assistant to St. Cloud Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins.

On: Victoria Lancet is in as a district secretary to Gainesville Democratic Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson.

Off and on: Hailey Berman is out, and Giovanni Sancho is in as a district secretary to Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky.

Off and on: Corey Staniscia is out, Natalie Martinez is in as district secretary, and Samantha Verner moved from district secretary to legislative assistant to Lighthouse Point Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca.

Off and on: Morgan Rodgers is out, and Bryan Ontario is in as a legislative assistant to Brandon Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned.

Off and on: Thomas Barber is out, and Ryan Thomas is in as a legislative assistant to Ocala Republican Rep. Stan McClain.

Off and on: Nola Acker is in as a district secretary, and Lee Young is replacing Nicolas Frevola as a legislative assistant to Islamorada Republican Rep. Jim Mooney.

On: Nicolas Frevola is in as a legislative assistant to Longwood Republican Rep. Scott Plakon.

Off: Mhariel Summers is out as a district secretary to St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner.

On: Sierra Scott is in as a legislative assistant to Escambia County Republican Rep. Michelle Salzman.

Off: Adam Ogonoski is out as a district secretary to Merritt Island Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois.

Off and on: Robert Rease and Robert Marriaga are out as legislative assistants, and Amy Chamberlain is in as a district secretary to Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore.

Off: Jack Anderson is out as a legislative assistant to Boca Raton Democrat Rep. Emily Slosberg.

Off and on: Nahja Dieudonne is out, and Luetisha Clark is in as a district secretary for Hollywood Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson.