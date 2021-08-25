August 25, 2021
Personnel note: BillieAnne Gay joins HCA Healthcare
BillieAnne Gay takes her considerable talents to HCA Healthcare.

Billie Anne Gay ART
She will be HCA’s new Government Affairs Manager in Tallahassee.

BillieAnne Gay, a skilled communicator with an extensive government relations and public policy background, is joining HCA Healthcare as its new Government Affairs Manager in Tallahassee.

Gay comes to HCA from the Florida School Boards Association, where she has worked for the past 10 years, first as the association’s Legislative Affiars & Communications Manager and most recently as its Director of Advocacy & Legislative Services

In that position, she represented Florida’s elected school boards before legislative and executive branches and oversaw the association’s communications activities, including website updates, media outreach, and was tasked with heightening FABA’s social media presence and engagement.

Gay also founded her own consulting firm, Ed Strategies, which provides clients with assistance navigating Florida’s governmental and K-12 structure.

Gay holds a Designated Professional Lobbyist (DPL) designation and has served in leadership positions, including secretary of the Florida Association of Professional Lobbyists (FAPL) Foundation Board and as an Executive Board member for the Florida Association for the Education of Young Children (FLAEYC).

In her new role, Gay will be involved with HCA Healthcare’s state-level legislative activities and Good Government Group employee advocacy program, which supports nearly 50,000 employees across 50 hospitals with opportunities to get involved with health policy issues.

Gay earned a master’s in education leadership from the University of West Florida after receiving a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University. She also holds multiple teaching certifications and an Education Leadership certification.

HCA also recently announced a C-Suite personnel move with the transfer of Dr. Peter Lindquist from the company’s MidAmerica Division to its North Florida Division, where he will serve as chief nursing executive effective Sept. 7.

HCA operates one of the largest, private health systems in Florida, with 50 hospitals and 31 surgery centers across the state.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

