Marco Rubio slams ‘out of touch’ Joe Biden as Afghanistan ‘catastrophe’ continues

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio continued to characterize the Afghanistan endgame as “one of the worst catastrophes” in American history.

Rubio took to Fox News Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning, describing President Joe Biden as “oblivious” and saying the deadline to get people out of the “chaos” of the Hamid Karzai airport was not the end of the month, but sooner.

He also said the outcome could have been expected.

“This is what you get when a President is completely out of touch with reality, and when a Joint Chief of Staff spends his time worrying about ‘White rage,'” Rubio said, referring to Gen. Mark Milley, who in June testified before the House Armed Services Committee and said he wanted to understand “White rage” and why so many attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“(Aug. 31) is not even the deadline. That is the deadline of the last plane to take off — the real deadline is probably Friday or Saturday. It took until June or July to get 1,500 people out. August 31 is the last date there will be any American on the ground in terms of uniforms. The real deadline is actually this week; it’s not the 31st,” Rubio said.

“They are already leaving now because you can’t just put 6,000 troops and everybody on one plane. It’s not Noah’s Ark where you’re going to put everybody on there and get everybody out at one time. The true deadline is not the 31st. They lie to people. You talk to people on the ground there; that airport is chaos. Total, complete chaos. Unsanitary conditions rapidly declining, and these people are all happy; this is the most successful rescue, they are out of their minds,” Rubio added, before going in for a close that left Hannity speechless.

Rubio started Wednesday on fire also, tweeting multiple times on the topic, continuing strong messaging in the last week. However, he has stopped short thus far of suggesting Biden should be removed from office over Afghanistan withdrawal strategy, a position that other Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, take.

A President that abandons Americans in order to meet a deadline set by a medieval band of terrorists will forever be disgraced — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 25, 2021