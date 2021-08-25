Last Call for 8.25.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida Democrats won’t find any reason for optimism in the new Quinnipiac University poll that dropped Wednesday afternoon.

Yes, it shows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ coronavirus response is underwater by a few points, and his handling of public schools is a few points deeper into the mud. But the GOP Governor is hanging on to a plus-2 approval rating overall despite negative views on those issues.

“Amid a frightening surge in cases, DeSantis weathers withering criticism from critics on his handling of COVID-19. His numbers have actually improved from a year ago. But he’s still not as popular as he was before the pandemic,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

For President Joe Biden, however, nuance doesn’t blunt the numbers.

The Q Poll showed Biden was double digits below the Mendoza line, with 40% approving and 53% disapproving. His handling of the pandemic, which had been his strongest metric, is also starting to torpedo.

The poll, which sampled 889 Florida voters Aug. 17-21, found the White House’s COVID-19 response had fallen into the negative, 47%-49%.

There was more dour news for Democrats who believe the party can boot DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio next year: Floridians believe the incumbent Republicans deserve to be reelected.

DeSantis managed a 48%-45% plurality, with 6% unsure. Rubio fared better at 47%-41% and 13% of voters on the fence.

The kicker: 57% of Floridians say they are either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Florida right now, while 41% said they are very or somewhat dissatisfied.

Evening Reads

“How Florida’s massive COVID-19 spike got so bad” via Dylan Scott of Vox

“‘They were bullies’: Inside the turbulent origins of the collapsed Florida condo” via Mike Baker and Michael LaForgia of The New York Times

“It’s the pandemic, stupid” via Russell Berman of The Atlantic

“American purpose after the fall of Kabul” via Phil Klay of The New Yorker

“How Mexico helped The Times get its journalists out of Afghanistan” via Ben Smith of The New York Times

“Will Florida families rush to vaccinate children below 12 against COVID-19? Or will they be hesitant?” via Daniele J. Brown and Issac Morgan of the Florida Phoenix

“Comirna-what? Why the Pfizer vaccine’s new name feels so awful to say.” via Lisa Davidson of Slate

“Where America lost and gained population could help Democrats In redistricting” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight

“Flight attendants are learning to fight back against unruly passengers — just in case” via Natalie B. Compton of The Washington Post

“Why the host of ‘Jeopardy!’ matters” via Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for The Hollywood Reporter

Quote of the Day



“You can’t go above the law and take away people’s rights, and that’s what they’re doing. They’re taking away parents’ rights, and there will be consequences.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on punishing school districts that flout the state’s mask mandate ban.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights