August 25, 2021
Camille Evans, Tico Perez to lead Orange County redistricting

Camille Evans and Tico Perez
Recommendations are expected in January.

Retired lobbyist Tico Perez and banking lawyer Camille Evans will co-chair Orange County’s advisory council on redistricting based on the 2020 census.

On Tuesday the Orange County Commission confirmed the appointments of Perez, Evans, and 13 others to the panel that will oversee efforts to redraw the commission’s boundaries in time for the 2022 county elections.

Perez, a Republican, is mostly retired from a long career in Central Florida political and civic scenes as a lobbyist, lawyer, and political commentator on local TV and radio shows.

Evans, a Democrat, is managing partner of the Virtus law firm in Windermere.

The rest of the committee will include Full Sail University President Garry Jones, retired businesswoman Ruthanne Connor-King, Orlando Health lobbyist Zach Hoover, former Apopka Mayor Joe Kilsheimer, structural designer Jason Mellon, lawyer Mark Arias, lawyer Thomas Callan, lawyer Jimmy Auffant, financial advisor and Republican former House candidate Julio Rocha, Orange County Democratic Party Chair Wes Hodge, UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management Professor Kelly Semrad, MetroPlan Orlando Director of Regional Partnerships Virginia Whittington, and former Orange County Commissioner Homer L. Hartage.

The committee will make its recommendations for Orange County’s decennial redistricting of the six County Commission districts to the full County Commission for its review and consideration by Jan. 14, 2022.

“Orange County has placed a high priority on community input and public engagement throughout this process,” said Manager of Neighborhood Services Jason Reynolds. “We strongly encourage residents to participate in public meetings and also use a new online web tool that will allow them to try adjusting the commission boundaries themselves.”

The ACR will have at least nine public meetings before making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners for their consideration and eventual adoption.

