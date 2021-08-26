Facebook launches ‘Child Safety Hub’ to boost online safety

Facebook this week launched a new “Child Safety Hub” where parents and teachers can learn how to make youngsters’ online screentime as safe as possible.

The new hub serves as a one-stop shop for tips, tools, trainings, and other resources for parents, caregivers, and educators to help kids navigate digital experiences beyond Facebook or Facebook Messenger for Kids more safely.

Some of the available resources include privacy check up, bullying prevention tips, and online safety trainings.

The new hub is Facebook’s latest foray into online safety.

The company, through its Get Digital Program, has also been working with teachers across the country to provides young people lessons and resources to develop the skills they need to navigate the internet more safely.

Facebook has also made changes to how it operates by updating its platform defaults to create private accounts for people under 16, stop potential predators from finding and contacting teens, and creating stronger restrictions on how advertisers can reach teens.

The company has also worked alongside child safety group Youth Global Advisors to ensure children are protected on the platform, and has developed programming such as Beats Unlocked, a partnership with the Girl Scouts of America, to empower young people to learn new skills and take advantage of all the internet has to offer.