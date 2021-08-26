August 26, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Sarasota congressional candidate leads The Lincoln Project’s loony reel
Screenshot via Lincoln Project.

Jacob OglesAugust 26, 20215min3

Related Articles

Headlines

Florida expects to recover $5 million after domestic violence nonprofit scandal

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Ron DeSantis vows appeal if school mask mandate ban falls in court

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist dismisses argument he can’t beat Nikki Fried in 2022 Primary

Lincoln hyde
Martin Hyde spoke out against a school mask mandate.

A new ad from The Lincoln Project highlighting frantic opposition to mask mandates prominently features a Sarasota candidate for Congress.

The video, titled “Our Kids Are Watching,” kicks off with Republican Martin Hyde making clear he will defy a Sarasota County Schools mask mandate. Hyde made his comments at a Sarasota County School Board meeting.

“The choice here is not whether my son is going to wear a mask,” Hyde said, “because he is 100% not going to.”

The Sarasota school district is notably one of 10 in Florida with a mask mandate in place that only allows students to opt out with a documented medical excuse.

The advertisement from there goes into some more colorful testimony at local government meetings across the country. A San Diego man tells officials there they will “open a pit of hell” if they require vaccine passports. That same man, who screamed his entire testimony, later asked how many vaccination board members received and whether they’ve been a “good little Nazi.” He followed that up with “heil Fauci.” A woman at a Palm Beach County School Board meeting asserts vaccinated people’s veins will glow in black light and they will be magnetized so spoons stick to the spot where they received their shot.

Conversa_728x90

While Hyde’s comments may not be so conspiratorial, it’s a hyperbolic exchange between the candidate and board members that inspires the video’s name.

“This is America, not North Korea,” Hyde says.

“Could you please lower the tone? It seems like you are yelling,” interrupts School Board member Shirley Brown. “Children are listening.”

The ad went live on the Lincoln Project’s social media page Wednesday evening.

Hyde announced earlier this year he’s challenging U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan in a Republican Primary for Florida’s 16th Congressional District. Thus far, he’s largely self-financing. The candidate noticed his inclusion in the video by the national group.

“Fully paid up crazy redneck deplorable now according to them,” Hyde said.

The Lincoln Project was formed by former Republican political consultants who campaigned last year against former President Donald Trump. Since then, the group has gone more broadly against Republicans following Trump’s authoritarian template, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Hyde said he doesn’t mind his inclusion in the video.

“Why would I be upset?” he said. “I talk about free speech al the time. They’re exercising their right just as I do.”

 

Post Views: 317

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPentagon: Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties

nextCharlie Crist jabs Ron DeSantis at state-sponsored mobile vax event

3 comments

  • Alex

    August 26, 2021 at 10:28 am

    Insane Republicans ranging from “the vaccine will make you glow green” to the vet threatening civil war, and the idiot who claims Trump won.

    Welcome to Trumpistan.

    Reply

  • Jay Adams

    August 26, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Hyde said he doesn’t mind his inclusion in the video.

    Actually he is probably thrilled with the shout out. The Lincoln Project coming out against him in the Republican primary gives him a lot of free publicity and makes him the enemy of an enemy.

    Bad publicity is better than no publicity and The Lincoln Project has no influence among anyone who doesn’t vote straight party line Democrat so how could their shout out do anything other than help him?

    Reply

    • Alex

      August 26, 2021 at 11:09 am

      Besides being a far right nutcase, Hyde is also an atrocious parent.

      I feel sorry for his kid.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories