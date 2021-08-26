Nikki Fried calls on Ron DeSantis to draw down federal aid for feeding hungry children

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday to apply for $820 million in federal aid that would help feed hungry children.

Florida is the largest of 11 states that have not applied for food aid that was extended for summer months as part of the feds’ pandemic relief effort, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. Fried stopped by St. Ruth Missionary Baptist Church in Dania Beach to highlight need for the aid.

“One child going hungry … is way too many, especially when there is help available that is not being used,” Fried said. “The question is why? Unfortunately, this is part of a troubling trend that we’ve seen in the Governor’s administration.”

Christina Pushaw, the Governor’s spokeswoman, responded to a question about it, saying a statement would be available by the end of the day. An inquiry with the Department of Children and Families was in the works, another spokeswoman said.

Fried, a Democrat, is running to replace DeSantis as Florida’s Governor. First, she faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in the Primary Election.

Fried pointed out that Texas was approved this week for its share of the Pandemic Electronic Transfer aid. It means $1.4 billion for the entire state, including $375 per eligible child.

But it’s not coming to Florida, even though a U.S. Census survey found that 14% of households in the state faced hunger in June and July, Fried said.

“The people of Florida cannot afford a Governor leaving money on the table, especially when it comes to leaving food off of their table,” Fried said.

Distributing the aid does not obligate the state to match funds, she said.

DeSantis cut off the $300 per week federal supplement to Florida’s $275 per week payment for the unemployed on June 26. Congress had approved the supplement to continue until Sept. 6. The DeSantis administration has also been criticized for being slow to distribute pandemic rental assistance.

“Once again I will ask this Governor to do what is right for the people,” Fried said. “Stand up, take down this money and give it to the people who are in need.”

Dania Beach Mayor Tamara James applauded Fried’s effort.

“It’s hard work, but somebody’s got to do it,” James said, praising Fried as someone who does more than sit at the table.

“It’s time for us to start … changing things that are happening,” James said. “And making sure that we are really advocating for the communities that elected us.”

Congressional Democrats in a Thursday letter urged DeSantis to do the same.