Nikki Fried capitalizes on anti-Ron DeSantis school mask ruling

A 2022 candidate for Governor had a national platform Friday night talking about Florida and COVID-19. But it wasn’t the incumbent.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in the wake of a ruling Friday in the 2nd Judicial Circuit striking down school mask mandate prohibitions from the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration that she hoped other school boards felt emboldened to pass mask requirements as they saw fit.

“I’m hoping that the rest of the school board members scared of retribution from what DeSantis and our Secretary of Education (Richard Corcoran) was spouting the last couple of weeks will feel empowered to do right again by their kids and their communities,” Fried said on national television.

The Democratic candidate appeared on MSNBC’s The Reid Out Friday night, amid grim metrics that include a record rate of confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases, with children under 12 the leading demographic of new cases.

“Record numbers of children under 12. That’s the largest group with cases right now, is under 12 years old. And he’s going around and threatening school board members, taking his victory tour and blaming President Biden for this,” Fried said.

“Our teachers are afraid to be in the classroom. Our parents are stuck with this impossible situation of whether or not to put their kids back in school or keep them at home. What do they do for work?”

“This is a crisis and I’m heartbroken that our state has to go through this today,” Fried said.

Fried kept it pro forma, meanwhile, in criticisms of the departing Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, saying he has been “MIA for a good part of over a year” and contending “the fact that he’s resigning is not going to change anything, because (Rivkees) has not been here.”

COVID-19 messaging has been on a number of tracks for Fried. She has stepped up her press conference schedule as a counterweight to DeSantis on coronavirus, and her campaign is attempting to parlay earned media into campaign lucre.

“Make no mistake — our fight is far from over. DeSantis will appeal this court decision. He’s willing to put our children at risk to score political points. That’s why throughout this crisis, I’ve stepped up to do his job for him,” Fried wrote. “I’m doing everything above and beyond my position as Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services because in times of crisis, you deserve support from your leaders and you deserve the facts.”

Fried has claimed for some weeks that she has “filled the COVID leadership void” and that she is functionally the Governor.

Earlier this summer, she said DeSantis’ “national platform” was her “greatest weakness” as a candidate. Though way behind DeSantis’ fundraising and also behind that of Democratic opponent Rep. Charlie Crist, her campaign advisors have gone on record predicting that she will win the primary by more than double digits.

Fried brought aboard a Biden fundraising alum this week, showing that she is serious about getting her money right. Alicia Pardo, who was the southeast regional finance director for the 2020 Biden presidential run, will be a finance consultant for Fried’s bid.