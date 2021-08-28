Cases of COVID-19 rise in Tampa Bay as positivity rate dips

Cases of COVID-19 appear to be on the rise again in Tampa Bay after a week of slow new case growth.

Hillsborough County confirmed 11,811 cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26, according to the latest Florida Department of Health weekly report. That’s up from the week prior, which reported 11,161 cases from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19.

The report also shows a larger case growth compared to the week prior — the prior week saw only 241 more cases than the week before it, while the latest report showed an increase of 650 cases between this past week and the last.

The good news: the county’s positivity rate seems to be going down.

Hillsborough’s case positivity rate, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive for cases not yet recorded, averaged 18.9% this past week, a notable decrease from the week prior, which reported a rate of 22%.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 205,706 cases of COVID-19.

Despite the continued increase in cases, Hillsborough County is continuing to see a substantial decrease in vaccination rates.

In the last week, 11,804 people got vaccinated. That’s about 2,000 less than the week prior, where the county saw 13,856 new vaccinations. The decrease follows a couple weeks of high vaccination numbers, averaging around 17,000 per week.

After this week’s round of vaccinations, 62% of those eligible to receive a vaccine have gotten the shot in Hillsborough County. That eligibility accounts for the county’s 12 years and older population.

So far, 799,619 people have been vaccinated in the county.

Outside of the county’s COVID-19 data, the virus is draining some resources in the area. On Thursday, Tampa Bay Water moved to temporarily change treatment at a facility servicing south Hillsborough County because of a lack of liquid oxygen deliveries, which are being diverted to local hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Over in Pinellas County, more cases were also added to the count. The county reported 6,790 new cases of COVID-19, slightly more than the previous week’s 6,271 reported cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 114,284 cases of COVID-19.

This week, Pinellas County reported a positivity rate at 18%, down from last week’s 20.6%.

Pinellas County saw 6,779 vaccinations in the last week — less than that of the week prior, which recorded 7,949 vaccinations. Now, 64% of the vaccine-eligible population has been inoculated in the county.

So far, 569,502 people have received a shot in Pinellas County.

Over in Pasco County, 4,433 new cases were reported over the past week, compared to 4,223 new cases seen in the week prior’s caseload. The county saw a 21.2% average positivity rate, substantially down from 26.4% reported the week prior.

Pasco has seen 65,142 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As far as vaccinations, Pasco is also following the trend. In Pasco County, 62% of those eligible have received a shot, or 296,999 people. The county also reported 4,716 new vaccinations in the last week, about a thousand less than the week before, which reported 5,046 vaccinations.