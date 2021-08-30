Tampa General tops another ‘best of’ list — places to work in Florida

Tampa General Hospital is at the top of another list, this time it’s for the best places to work in America.

Forbes Magazine released its list last week of America’s Best Workers by State, and TGH earned third place overall in Florida and first in health care in Florida.

— Costco Wholesale

— Hard Rock International

— Tampa General Hospital

— Northrop Grumman

— NASA

Nationally, TGH also ranked No. 13 among Forbes’s Best Employers for Women.

This is a feat in any given year, but to see a hospital whose workers are on the front lines of a pandemic earn such a title is incredibly meaningful.

“In the past 17 months of the pandemic, our team members proved that they are warriors and heroes. They have been dedicated, flexible and compassionate and they truly deserve these honors,” said John Couris, CEO and president of TGH. “Our vision is to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America and our team is the driving force.”

Forbes Magazine compiled its annual rankings based on a survey of 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. The surveys were conducted from October 2020 through June 2021.

The Best Workers by State list was released on August 24, and the Best Employers for Women was released on July 27.

Florida Politics previously reported how TGH has gone above and beyond to support its team members through the COVID-19 crisis, while also maintaining strong operations.

Tampa General employs nearly 8,500 team members at more than 80 owned or affiliated locations in the Tampa Bay region.

A core part of the hospital’s approach to building its culture is encouraging team members to be authentic and transparent.

The voices and ideas of team members are highly valued, and TGH provides multiple channels for team members to offer feedback, ask questions, provide ideas and challenge the status quo.

These platforms include a team member engagement survey, an idea submittal program that links directly to hospital administration via the team member portal, team member rounding where questions are welcomed, and town halls.