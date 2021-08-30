Personnel note: Sharmin Hibbert to lead the Pittman Law Group’s Administrative Law practice

The Pittman Law Group on Monday announced that it had hired Sharmin Hibbert to lead the firm’s Administrative Law practice.

Hibbert, an attorney, will also practice local government, education, and probate law at the Florida-based firm.

Hibbert comes to the Pittman Law Group with years of experience practicing in state government, including as Deputy General Counsel at the Florida Department of Health.

“Attorney Hibbert is an exceptional addition to the Pittman Law Group team and will help solidify our footprint in the Administrative and Government Law arenas. We are very fortunate to have her with us,” firm founder and managing partner Sean Pittman said.

“I am extremely excited about the growing value proposition of our firm and our ability to leave great and lasting impressions in Florida and the southeastern region of the United States.

In addition to DOH, Hibbert has worked within the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

While at those agencies, she provided high quality legal counsel, negotiated contracts on behalf of the state, analyzed and delivered proposed policy and legislation, and established and managed a legal practice group in the Department of Health which consisted of 52 attorneys and 75 administrative staff enforcing disciplinary violations for over 30 licensed professional boards, handling approximately 6,000 cases annually.

“I am honored to join team Pittman and add an alternative avenue for private companies, corporations, health care organizations and sole proprietors needing strong advocacy before the Department of Administrative Hearings, state government agencies and their respective boards,” Hibbert said.

“My education, background and experience in the area of government law, is a great complement to the Pittman Law Group and the firm’s over 20 years of outstanding service to some of the most sought-after clients in the State of Florida.”

Hibbert’s hire comes on the heels of the firm’s announcement it would expand into the Orlando market with a new office headed by Jasmyne Henderson, who had previously served as director of the firm’s governmental affairs team in Tallahassee.

Founded in 2001, Pittman Law Group is a boutique law and lobbying firm that represents a diverse set of clients ranging from local governments such as Miami-Dade and Broward counties to major corporations such as Uber and AT&T.