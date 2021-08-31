Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer elected Florida League of Mayors president

The Florida League of Mayors has elected Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer as the association’s next president.

The league is an association founded in 2005 by and for mayors to advocate for the interests of mayors and their cities. Singer will serve one term as president, succeeding outgoing president and Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill.

“I want to thank my fellow Mayors for the trust they’ve placed in me to lead this association,” Singer said in a statement. “The Florida League of Mayors is the finest organization for us to connect and share new ideas and best practices, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead us as we continue our great work.”

On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, the incoming association president faces policy hurdles. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have passed bills limiting the power of local governments. Among those is a measure limiting how long local governments can implement emergency orders.

“This year has been incredibly trying for many reasons. Home Rule continues to be under attack, and our abilities as Mayors to lead our cities have been further handicapped,” Singer said. “As we continue facing the challenges of today and prepare for the challenges of the future, I’m confident that if we face them together, we’ll succeed in greater numbers and with greater strength.”

Singer, elected Boca Raton Mayor in 2018, is currently serving his third term on the league’s board of directors.

Before being elected mayor, Singer served on the city council. He has also served on several governmental boards, including the United States Conference of Mayors Advisory Board and the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency.

“President Singer’s passion for both public service and the Florida League of Mayors is abundantly obvious to anyone who knows or speaks to him,” said Florida League of Mayors Executive Director Scott Dudley. “That passion is one of the many reasons why he’ll be successful in leading our membership this next year. I’m looking forward to not only working with him in his new role as president, but also to seeing him excel at leading this great group of Mayors.”

The Association also elected Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam president-elect and appointed members to its 53-member board of directors.