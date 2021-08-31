Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis’ offer of hurricane aid was the right thing to do

Gulf Coast states understand, maybe better than anyone, what a major hurricane can do. We know that recovery from calamity can take months, if not years.

It’s part of the price of living where we do. When that bill comes due, it’s time for politics to take a seat.

Maybe Floridians breathed a sigh of relief when Hurricane Ida headed toward Louisiana and Mississippi. However, we also know it easily could have come toward us. If it had, other states would have reached out to help without hesitation.

That’s why Gov. Ron DeSantis deserves a nod of appreciation from all Floridians for immediately sending Urban Search and Rescue teams to Louisiana and Mississippi.

“I am proud that we are able to deploy aid to both Mississippi and Louisiana during their time of need, just as others help Florida when disaster strikes here,” he wrote in a news release announcing the move. “We will continue to coordinate with both states to identify needed resources.”

Sure, offering aid is an obvious move, and it’s good public relations. Sometimes, though, it’s easy to overlook even obvious things.

“Florida is deploying its best and brightest to support our neighbors to the west,” CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said. “These Urban Search & Rescue Teams are the same ones that worked Surfside, and they’re going to do a lot of good in getting impacted communities back on their feet.”

DeSantis deserves much of the bad press lately. But as we saw at Surfside when he and President Joe Biden sat side by side, the Governor’s instinct during tragedies is to participate in comforting and healing. He puts his inner pit bull in the kennel and lets compassion rule the day.

Take his reaction to the ongoing horror in Afghanistan, for instance. His political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, released an email devoid of snark and growls.

“Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service are heroes. Their brave actions were responsible for bringing thousands of Americans, Afghans, and our allies to safety. It was through a love of country that these heroes showed dedication and determination to carry out their mission in the face of incredible danger,” the email said.

“I join my wife Casey in expressing our condolences to the families of those who were tragically lost in Afghanistan. We thank them for their sacrifice and their incredible bravery to help keep our nation safe.”

True, DeSantis also got a little prickly in an email to several departments in Washington demanding details of resettlement plans for refugees. However, I don’t think he was wrong there. There must be transparency with affected states, and Florida certainly will be on that list.

“I have the responsibility to protect the safety of every Floridian and stress the imperative of an immediate response,” he wrote.

Jerry Dunleavy of the Washington Examiner had the scoop on that one.

The Governor’s recent run of negative headlines results from his hard-right turn in an unannounced presidential campaign. I think he’s dead wrong about mandatory masks in schools. He also should let mayors run their cities.

But, DeSantis also has the capacity for compassion in times of stress. It’s like he remembers he’s the Governor of the whole state and not just those who voted for him. It’s good when we’re reminded of that.