Nurse anesthetist advocacy group rebrands to ‘nurse anesthesiology’

A group representing the more than 5,400 nurse anesthesiology professionals in Florida has rebranded its name to the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

The group was formerly called the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

The name change was part of a yearlong rebranding process nationally meant to advocate for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologists and advance science within the field.

The state group, known as FANA for short, comes after the national association similarly rebranded to the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

“The administration of anesthesia by nurses began more than 150 years ago and has been an essential part of what CRNAs do in caring for patients in every setting including traditional hospital and obstetrical surgical suites, interventional pain management, critical care units, ambulatory surgical centers, and on the frontlines,” said John McDonough, one of Florida’s only CRNAs granted permission to use the title “nurse anesthesiologist.”

Calling CRNAs “nurse anesthesiologists” was a controversial issue in this year’s Legislative Session, with a bill (HB 721) introduced and debated extensively that would have reserved the anesthesiologist title only for qualifying physicians.

The bill would have prohibited health care practitioners from making “misleading, deceptive or fraudulent representations” regarding their specialty designation. It died in committee.

McDonough petitioned the Florida Board of Nursing in 2019 and received a unanimous declaratory statement that he could use “nurse anesthesiologist” as a descriptor for his role along with the official CRNA designation. The move put Florida in line with growing national acknowledgment of the term “nurse anesthesiologist” for CRNAs.

Given debate, however, the national association, AANA, now recognizes both CRNA and “nurse anesthesiologist” and is now using “anesthesiology” in their organization’s title to show members’ expertise in anesthesia as advanced practice nurses.

“Nurse anesthesiology is the first profession to own the responsibility of anesthesia delivery,” according to AANA President Steven Sertich. “Today, nurse anesthesiology remains one of the nation’s most innovative fields of science.”

CRNAs practice in all settings where anesthesia is delivered, including in advanced airway and ventilator management, advanced hemodynamic monitoring, and advanced patient assessment. They are the primary anesthesia providers in rural and medically under-served areas and have expended the nation’s health care workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national association unveiled its new logo and core purpose, “CRNA focused. CRNA inspired” during its Annual Congress, which was held virtually August 13-17. The AANA’s Annual Congress is the largest educational event in nurse anesthesia.

FANA was founded in 1936 to advocate for patients and member professionals in legislative and government affairs.

The group supported an amendment to the 2021 bill reserving “anesthesiologist” for licensed physicians that would have also reserved the title “anesthetist” for CRNAs.