Florida Ports Council elects 2021-22 officers

The Florida Ports Council Board of Directors announced Tuesday that it has elected its slate of officers for 2021-2022.

Jonathan Daniels, Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director, was elected Chair, and Carlos Buqueras, Port Manatee Executive Director, was elected Vice Chair.

“I am truly honored to be chosen to lead the Florida Ports Council and look forward to working with the council’s new president, Michael Rubin, his new staff and all the council members,” Daniels said. “I am excited to help guide our ports forward and safeguard Florida’s position in global commerce and cruising.”

Daniels currently serves on the FPC and the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Board of Directors, and as a member of the AAPA National Defense Committee. He is also serving a two-year term as the AAPA U.S. South Atlantic Ports Representative.

Daniels sits on the Boards of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance and is an active member of the Alliance Partner Council. The Broward County Board of County Commissioners named Daniels as Chief Executive and Port Director in May 2020 after previously serving as executive director of the Port of Gulfport, MS, since 2013.

“The diverse nature of Florida’s seaports — like the diversity of operations here at Port Manatee — is a hallmark of our ability to provide thriving gateways for a wide variety of commerce,” Buqueras said. “I am personally honored to have the privilege of serving in a statewide leadership position with the Florida Ports Council as we together look to strengthen our state’s ports in these challenging times and further enhance our collective economic impacts.”

Buqueras is an active member of the boards of directors of such organizations as the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, Manatee Economic Development Council and Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce and has served a four-year term on the Florida District Export Council, under appointment by U.S. Secretary of Commerce John Bryson.

David Wirth, Marina and Port Manager for Port St. Pete, will continue in his position as Secretary/Treasurer for the FPC Board of Directors.

“Jonathan Daniels, Carlos Buqueras and David Wirth are talented leaders, fully vested in ensuring Florida’s ports continue to be a strong economic engine for Florida. We look forward to their service and leadership guiding the Florida Ports Council over the next year,” said Rubin, President and CEO of the Florida Ports Council.