August 31, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Ports Council elects 2021-22 officers
Florida Ports is getting a wave of relief money.

Drew WilsonAugust 31, 20214min0

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Weekly COVID-19 deaths now 10 times what was seen in early July

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 8.31.21: Iowa calls — Afghan exit — psych test — Black businesses — town halls

FederalHeadlines

John Rutherford calls for Joe Biden’s resignation

florida ports
Chair Jonathan Daniels, Vice Chair Carlos Buqueras and Secretary/Treasurer David Wirth.

The Florida Ports Council Board of Directors announced Tuesday that it has elected its slate of officers for 2021-2022.

Jonathan Daniels, Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director, was elected Chair, and Carlos Buqueras, Port Manatee Executive Director, was elected Vice Chair.

“I am truly honored to be chosen to lead the Florida Ports Council and look forward to working with the council’s new president, Michael Rubin, his new staff and all the council members,” Daniels said. “I am excited to help guide our ports forward and safeguard Florida’s position in global commerce and cruising.”

Daniels currently serves on the FPC and the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Board of Directors, and as a member of the AAPA National Defense Committee. He is also serving a two-year term as the AAPA U.S. South Atlantic Ports Representative.

Daniels sits on the Boards of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance and is an active member of the Alliance Partner Council. The Broward County Board of County Commissioners named Daniels as Chief Executive and Port Director in May 2020 after previously serving as executive director of the Port of Gulfport, MS, since 2013.

“The diverse nature of Florida’s seaports — like the diversity of operations here at Port Manatee — is a hallmark of our ability to provide thriving gateways for a wide variety of commerce,” Buqueras said. “I am personally honored to have the privilege of serving in a statewide leadership position with the Florida Ports Council as we together look to strengthen our state’s ports in these challenging times and further enhance our collective economic impacts.”

Buqueras is an active member of the boards of directors of such organizations as the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, Manatee Economic Development Council and Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce and has served a four-year term on the Florida District Export Council, under appointment by U.S. Secretary of Commerce John Bryson.

David Wirth, Marina and Port Manager for Port St. Pete, will continue in his position as Secretary/Treasurer for the FPC Board of Directors.

“Jonathan Daniels, Carlos Buqueras and David Wirth are talented leaders, fully vested in ensuring Florida’s ports continue to be a strong economic engine for Florida. We look forward to their service and leadership guiding the Florida Ports Council over the next year,” said Rubin, President and CEO of the Florida Ports Council.

Post Views: 101

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Virus politics': Carlos Smith, government accountability group sue Ron DeSantis admin for COVID-19 data

nextJohn Rutherford calls for Joe Biden's resignation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories