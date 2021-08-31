August 31, 2021
Nikki Fried finally files financials, amends forms from prior year

Jacob Ogles

She picked up a mortgage while her assets from Ignite Holdings went down.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried filed financial disclosures nearly two months after an official deadline and hours before accruing fines. The gubernatorial candidate also filed a fresh update to her 2019 disclosures, the latest change in a series of amendments.

Her latest Form 6 disclosures show her net worth as of Dec. 31 sat at $970,244.52.

That’s a significant drop from her updated net worth at the end of 2019 of more than $1.46 million. Fried on Monday filed an amendment to her 2019 disclosures which showed her worth about $11,215 higher than she reported on a form submitted on June 30, 2020. The amendment to her 2019 disclosures appears to be entirely attributable to her Florida Retirement System retirement fund.

That’s a small adjustment, especially compared to past amendments Fried has made to her financials. She made headlines earlier this year when, shortly before filing to run for Governor, she amended her 2018 reports to show financial interests of $351,480 in consulting firm Igniting Florida, and boosted her 2017 disclosures by revealing nearly double her previously reported income from consulting fees.

As far as her most recent filing, Fried now reports assets of about $1,333,619 and liabilities of around $598,374. Her disclosure includes her state income of $126,814.

Her stake in Ignite Holdings now sits at $130,464, down from $190,260 in 2019.

Assets also include her Leon County home, valued at $745,000, and checking accounts and a health savings account totaling about $210,682.

The home is the one fiancé Jake Bergmann transferred to her in November last year through a quitclaim deed. But while Fried’s team explained at the time that was partly because of a need not to take a mortgage as Begmann’s income comes from the medical marijuana industry, Fried’s liabilities now include a $508,608 mortgage with Illinois-based City National Bank.

The FRS retirement fund has grown to about $26,693, and several other retirement funds are valued at $195,780. She also holds a life insurance policy worth $25,000.

The 2020 financial disclosure was technically due on July 1, but the Florida Commission on Ethics allows a two-month grace period. Beginning Tuesday, the state would have started to fine her $25 per day up to $1,500.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  Alex

    August 31, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    Her fiance is big in the weed business.

    He’ll likely make multi millions or more.

    Smart man.

    

