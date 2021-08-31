August 31, 2021
Brian Mast joins calls for Joe Biden to resign
Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles

Brian Mast
He's the fourth House member to demand the President quit over Afghanistan.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast on Tuesday became the latest member of Florida’s Congressional Delegation to demand President Joe Biden resign.

“President Biden doesn’t deserve to be commander-in-chief, but it’s not surprising that he, along with his senior Administration officials, are resisting calls to resign” Mast said. “That would mean admitting that they have made mistakes and taking responsibility for this disaster. They haven’t done that up to this point, so Congress must now hold them accountable.”

The Stuart Republican has heavily criticized the administration’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. He stepped up criticism significantly following the death of 13 U.S. service members after suicide bombings outside an airport in Kabul, a tragedy Mast attributed immediately to Biden’s actions.

“It’s impossible to express my sorrow over these fallen warriors, or to find a word that could alleviate the grief of their families or describe the rage I have toward those who have killed my brothers and President Biden who enabled them,” Mast said after the bombing.

In calling for Biden to quit less than a year into his presidency, Mast turned Biden’s own words from an address on Afghanistan against him.

“When President Biden says ‘the buck stops with me,’ he is demanding credit for a self-perceived success, but refuses to take responsibility for allowing himself and his Administration to be intimidated into retreat, negotiation, and ultimately, surrender to terrorists in Afghanistan,” Mast said. “He continues to seek praise for his impotent and paralyzed response to the collapse of Afghanistan, which was caused by his actions.”

Mast lost both legs in an explosion when working as an Army bomb engineer in Afghanistan.

Mast is at least the fourth member of the House representing Florida in Congress to call on Biden to resign. Reps. Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds and Greg Steube all also issued similar demands. Additionally, Sen. Rick Scott has called on the Cabinet to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Biden.

Notably, all five of the Republican members calling for Biden to leave office voted against certifying electoral votes of states Biden won when he defeated former President Donald Trump in November.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

