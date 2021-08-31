August 31, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Environmental group celebrates after Miami-Dade snubs proposed wall construction in Biscayne Bay
Image via Curtis+Rogers Design Studio.

Ryan NicolAugust 31, 20213min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Man Matt Gaetz said tried to extort him is indicted in presidential pardon scheme

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis’ offer of hurricane aid was the right thing to do

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Weekly COVID-19 deaths in Florida now 10 times what was seen in early July

Back Bay Study
The Army Corps of Engineers will work with county officials to develop a new proposal.

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) is backing a decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rework its plan to build a wall through Biscayne Bay after Miami-Dade County rejected the original proposal.

The Back Bay Study would have utilized various construction projects in the bay, such as flood gates, mangroves, building infrastructure upgrades and the wall. But Miami-Dade County rejected the $4.6 billion project Monday, forcing the Army Corps to go back to the drawing board.

Environmental advocates, such as EDF members, have pushed for investment in projects more directed at improving the local ecosystem and helping ameliorate the effects of climate change. Several local officials have also urged the Army Corps to adopt that approach, and they may now get their wish as the Corps reevaluates its plan.

“Healthy coral reefs and mangroves are great for Florida’s environment and economy. Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recognizes that these are also vital tools to build long-term climate resilience,” said EDF Florida Director Dawn Shirreffs.

“EDF has advocated that the Corps include nature-based solutions in Miami’s Back Bay study, and we are encouraged to see the Corps respond to feedback from EDF and others. We applaud the Corps for embracing equitable, nature-based solutions to build climate resilience in Miami, and we encourage agency leaders to prioritize similar solutions across our state.”

The reevaluation process will likely bleed into 2022. According to a Miami Herald report, Niklas Hallberg of the Army Corps said once a new proposal is submitted, it can take six to eight months to garner federal approval on top of time spent developing a new plan. Hallberg is an engineer who worked on the Back Bay Study.

Local officials haven’t opposed some sort of wall construction in Biscayne Bay. But they argued the Corps’ balance between concrete construction and more environmentally friendly options was off. The Corps will now work with county officials to determine whether an agreement can be made.

Post Views: 165

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBrian Mast joins calls for Joe Biden to resign

nextInterim no more: Ron DeSantis makes Shawn Hamilton DEP Secretary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories