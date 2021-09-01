September 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Corinna Balderramos Robinson files against Brian Mast in CD 18

Jacob OglesSeptember 1, 20216min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Ashley Moody files for reelection as Attorney General

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Second Republican files to challenge Pat Gerard in 2022

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tamarac City Manager Michael Cernech fired after facing felony charges

CORINNA BALDERRAMOS ROBINSON (Headshot)
She previously ran for state Senate.

Democrat Corinna Balderramos Robinson announced she’s running for Congress in Rep. Brian Mast’s district.

“Service to my country has been at the heart of who I am my entire life,” Balderramos Robinson said. “On battlefields, in the halls of Congress, in policy meetings, and the classroom — I have always put service and duty to others first. We cannot have a Congressional Representative who puts his agenda and blind partisanship ahead of what is good for the people of the Florida 18th and the people who rely on us to serve them.”

A retired Army Major, she last year ran for state Senate against Sen. Gayle Harrell. She secured the Democratic nomination, but lost to the Republican incumbent by 18 percentage points in the General Election.

Now Balderramos Robinson has her sights on Washington.

Democrats have long viewed Florida’s 18th Congressional District as potentially competitive ground. Mast won the seat in 2016 over Randy Perkins, flipping a seat that has been represented by Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy before his Senate run that year against Marco Rubio. Murphy had previously defeated Republican incumbent Allen West and West had unseated Democrat Ron Klein.

Since then, Democrats have contested the seat each cycle but Mast has defended it, most recently over Pam Keith in November when he took 56% of the vote.

That said, it’s anyone’s guess what the district will look like after the Florida Legislature redistricts this spring, drawing new boundaries for all 27 existing Congressional Districts and making room for one more. While she’s filed to challenge Mast, the Port St. Lucie Democrat and the incumbent could end up in different districts, though there’s no sign yet of such dramatic changes to the map in the Treasure Coast region.

Balderrammos Robinson hammered Mast in her announcement on his voting record, in particular the votes cast against certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory over former President Donald Trump. She also notes Mast accepted donations from Igor Fruman, who later pleaded guilty to conspiring with Trump associate Rudy Giuliani on campaign finance fraud. Her campaign raised a controversy that erupted last year over historic social media posts by Mast joking about an associate having sex with 15-year-old girls and about rape. Mast issued a public apology during the heat of campaign season when those messages surfaced.

“Integrity is part of service; you have to be able to stand in a room and have the respect of your peers to get the job done in Congress,” she said. “Brian Mast is failing us.”

Balderramos Robinson brings some campaign experience and a strong background in fields like justice. She holds a PhD in criminal justice and homeland security, and during her army service she directed anti-terrorism and force protection programs for the Pentagon. She later took a position as a Brookings Legislative-Congressional Fellow in National Security, where she worked with Congress and House staffers on topical talking points.

“I believe in deeds, not words,” Balderramos Robinson said. “We have seen years of our congressional representation spent on talking. Talking about who to blame, about trying to score cheap political points, and most disgustingly attacking the service of others. I have never placed talking ahead of action, and my work here in the district and my service record stand testament to that.”

Post Views: 107

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTamarac City Manager Michael Cernech fired after facing felony charges

nextSecond Republican files to challenge Pat Gerard in 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories