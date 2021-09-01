Jennifer Wilson joins HD 66 race to replace Nick DiCeglie

Lawyer and lobbyist Jennifer Wilson is the third Republican to join the race for Florida House District 66.

The third-generation Floridian joins GOP candidates Berny Jacques and Alen Tomczak in the race to replace Rep. Nick DiCeglie, who is leaving office to run for the Senate.

What I love most is helping people,” said Wilson of her motivation to run. “Throughout my life and career, I have been blessed with opportunities to help those who have trusted me to be their voice and champion. That’s exactly what I will continue doing when I am elected to the Florida House.”

Wilson told Florida Politics, if elected, she plans to focus on veterans issues, the environment, public safety, child safety and welfare, including support for law enforcement, among other issues.

Wilson’s father spent most of his career in law enforcement, setting a public service example she now seeks to follow.

Wilson is a practicing attorney focusing on civil litigation. She also provides pro bono work for Bridging Freedom Tampa Bay, a nonprofit that provides safe houses for victims of child trafficking.

Wilson said she was inspired to become a lawyer after working for several lawmakers during service as a legislative aide in the House and Senate before she was an attorney.

As an aide to former Sen. Jack Latvala, Wilson heard from a family who was evicted from their home following a foreclosure. The family was the victim of several missteps, including a lack of communication that left them in the dark about the status of their property. They paid their life savings to an attorney who promised to help overturn their case but later stopped returning their calls.

She said she felt helpless in the situation and realized that a career as an attorney could help people in their biggest times of need. She immediately enrolled in Stetson University College of Law, where she graduated with a law degree and a Master of Laws degree.

Wilson also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida, where she was active in the College Republicans club and student government.

Wilson’s advocacy on behalf of children began at an early age. She became a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem at just 20 years old and, as a college student, worked as a 911 dispatcher.

Wilson also worked for former Sens. Victor Crist and Tom Lee and for former Rep. Alan Hays, who served in the Senate and then as the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.

She also previously worked as a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors Florida after leaving the Florida office of the firm Adams and Reese in 2018.

Wilson also serves as a member of Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and she counsels veterans and homeless families at various free legal clinics.

Rep. Chris Latvala is serving in an advisory role for Wilson’s HD 66 campaign.