September 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Jennifer Wilson joins HD 66 race to replace Nick DiCeglie

Janelle Irwin TaylorSeptember 1, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Washington County elections supervisor promotes ivermectin on personal Facebook

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Nikki Fried holds moment of silence for Floridians lost to COVID-19

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Nikki Fried: Ron DeSantis is playing ‘COVID-roulette’

Jennifer Wilson ART
Wilson is an attorney who worked as an aide to four former lawmakers.

Lawyer and lobbyist Jennifer Wilson is the third Republican to join the race for Florida House District 66.

The third-generation Floridian joins GOP candidates Berny Jacques and Alen Tomczak in the race to replace Rep. Nick DiCeglie, who is leaving office to run for the Senate.

What I love most is helping people,” said Wilson of her motivation to run. “Throughout my life and career, I have been blessed with opportunities to help those who have trusted me to be their voice and champion. That’s exactly what I will continue doing when I am elected to the Florida House.”

Wilson told Florida Politics, if elected, she plans to focus on veterans issues, the environment, public safety, child safety and welfare, including support for law enforcement, among other issues.

Wilson’s father spent most of his career in law enforcement, setting a public service example she now seeks to follow.

Wilson is a practicing attorney focusing on civil litigation. She also provides pro bono work for Bridging Freedom Tampa Bay, a nonprofit that provides safe houses for victims of child trafficking.

Wilson said she was inspired to become a lawyer after working for several lawmakers during service as a legislative aide in the House and Senate before she was an attorney.

As an aide to former Sen. Jack Latvala, Wilson heard from a family who was evicted from their home following a foreclosure. The family was the victim of several missteps, including a lack of communication that left them in the dark about the status of their property. They paid their life savings to an attorney who promised to help overturn their case but later stopped returning their calls.

She said she felt helpless in the situation and realized that a career as an attorney could help people in their biggest times of need. She immediately enrolled in Stetson University College of Law, where she graduated with a law degree and a Master of Laws degree.

Wilson also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida, where she was active in the College Republicans club and student government.

Wilson’s advocacy on behalf of children began at an early age. She became a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem at just 20 years old and, as a college student, worked as a 911 dispatcher.

Wilson also worked for former Sens. Victor Crist and Tom Lee and for former Rep. Alan Hays, who served in the Senate and then as the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.

She also previously worked as a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors Florida after leaving the Florida office of the firm Adams and Reese in 2018.

Wilson also serves as a member of Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and she counsels veterans and homeless families at various free legal clinics.

Rep. Chris Latvala is serving in an advisory role for Wilson’s HD 66 campaign.

Post Views: 166

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody keeps up opposition to Joe Biden border 'chaos'

nextNikki Fried credits commitment to transparency to tardy financial filing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories