Neal Dunn gives Griff Griffitts ‘wholehearted’ endorsement in HD 6

Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts added another endorsement for his campaign for House District 6.

Griffitts, a Republican, is one of two candidates running to succeed term-limited Rep. Jay Trumbull in the coastal Northwest Florida district and has established himself as the preferred candidate among current elected leaders.

Two weeks ago, his campaign touted an endorsement from CFO Jimmy Patronis, who hails from Bay County. He had previously earned nods from Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki and others, while his donor sheet includes the likes of Trumbull and Sen. George Gainer, also a Panama City Republican.

The latest pratique comes from U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a medical doctor who has represented Florida’s 2nd Congressional District since 2017. His sprawling seat encompasses HD 6.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Griff Griffitts for State Representative because I’ve had the opportunity to work with him while he’s been a County Commissioner, and I know he will bring a strong work ethic, mature business skills, high integrity, and Bay County values to the job,” Dunn said.

“We need more people in the Florida Legislature like Griff, with a breadth of experience in small business and a proven track record of fighting for conservative values.”

Griffitts said he was “deeply honored” to receive the go-ahead from his Congressman.

“He has served the people of Bay County extremely well, especially as we have had to overcome tough challenges, from Hurricane Michael to COVID-19 and now a recovering economy. I’ve supported his work in Congress, and I look forward to continuing to work with him so the people of Bay County can realize our full potential,” he said.

HD 6 covers coastal Bay County, including Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven and Mexico Beach.

Griffitts currently faces Brian Clowdus in the GOP Primary for the district. As of July 31, Griffitts led the money race with about $110,000 in hard money raised and nearly all of it on hand. Clowdus has a tenth as much in his campaign account.