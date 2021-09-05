September 5, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Federal programs giving Floridians billions in unemployment aid end Labor Day
Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 5, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Report: Florida ranks 32nd on list of best states for workers

HeadlinesInfluence

Heading toward Labor Day, progressives vow focus on economic issues

2022Headlines

Dems bash ‘hypocritical’ Maria Elvira Salazar for gift from lawyer linked to Nicolás Maduro

Virus Outbreak-California-Unemployment claims
The two programs have provided $5.56 billion to ailing Florida workers.

Federal unemployment aid that helped Floridians survive financially since COVID-19 struck will end on Labor Day, marking a new chapter in the pandemic that could include many hardships.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has said both the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will expire Sept. 6. Since their launch last year, the two programs have provided $5.56 billion to ailing Florida workers.

Nationwide, the move will cut benefits to an estimated 7.5 million Americans. As of last week, 201,412 Floridians received benefits through the two programs, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing DEO data that did not detail how many people in total, including family members, the programs affect.

Created through the CARES Act, the PUA provided $275 a week to gig workers and others ineligible for state assistance. The PEUC extended for how long people could receive state aid. Congress had extended both since former President Donald Trump signed the initial federal relief package last year.

The programs will join a $600-per-week supplement given to workers early into the pandemic, which the federal government allowed to lapse last summer.

Upon confirming last month that his administration would not push to extend the unemployment programs, President Joe Biden urged states to use federal aid money to continue funding their own versions.

It’s unlikely Florida will be among states that do so. In late June, Florida became one of 24 states to opt out of another federal program, which also will expire Monday, that gave out-of-work residents another $300 in weekly benefits.

Florida’s joblessness agency attributed the decision to nix benefits early to its “Return to Work Initiative,” which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. Among other things, the initiative lifted all local COVID-19 restrictions and mandates on individuals and businesses.

“There is a job surplus across the stand ready to assist Floridians who are out of work as they return to the workforce,” Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said at the time.

Since then, Florida’s job listings have grown and the state’s unemployment rate rose 0.4 percentage points to 5.1%. The national rate was 5.2% as of Sept. 3.

Post Views: 66

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousReport: Florida ranks 32nd on list of best states for workers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories