September 7, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Miami Beach Planning Board member Alex Fernandez launches Miami Beach Commission bid
Image via Facebook.

Ryan NicolSeptember 7, 20214min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Hillsborough GOP, do better next time than Anthony Sabatini

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Realtors scrap affordable housing amendment, look for legislative solution

APoliticalHeadlines

Flags ordered to half staff in honor of Circuit Judge Steven C. Henderson 

Alex Fernandez Miami Beach
"I am ready to tackle the many issues confronting Miami Beach from day one."

With around two months to go until Miami Beach voters head to the polls, Miami Beach Planning Board Member Alex Fernandez announced he’s running for a seat on the Miami Beach City Commission.

Fernandez will run for the Group III seat, becoming the sixth candidate to enter the contest. One of those candidates — incumbent Commissioner Michael Góngora — may be out of the running, however, after a judge ruled Góngora could not seek reelection due to term limits approved in 2014.

Just over a week after that late August ruling, Fernandez is announcing he’ll enter the race.

“I am ready to tackle the many issues confronting Miami Beach from day one — especially public safety,” Fernandez said.

“Residents want a leader with the courage and experience necessary to advance crime-fighting initiatives. They want action on our problems with flooding and traffic congestion. They deserve unparalleled accessibility and responsiveness from their elected officials. On the Miami Beach Commission, I’ll work hard every day to ensure our city’s government is worthy of its people.”

Fernandez is emphasizing a focus on crime after recent polling showed Miami Beach voters are increasingly concerned about crime affecting the city.

In addition to his role on the Miami Beach Planning Board, Fernandez is also the former chair of the Miami Beach Police Citizens Relations Committee. He’s also served on the Charter Review Committee and the Hispanic Affairs Committee.

Fernandez formerly served as an aide to two former elected officials in Miami Beach — former Mayor Matti Herrera-Bower and former Miami Beach Commissioner Deede Weithorn.

Also competing in the Group III race this November are Mike Barrineau, Melissa Beattie, Greg Branch and Stephen Cohen.

Commissioner Góngora has also filed paperwork to run for reelection. But in late August, a judge ruled that term limits approved by voters in 2014 applied retroactively to Góngora, who first joined the Commission in 2006 with a Special Election win. Góngora lost his seat in 2007, but earned his first full four-year term in 2009.

He ran unsuccessfully for Mayor in 2013. The following year, voters approved a ballot initiative limiting commissioners to two four-year terms total.

Góngora won another full term to the Commission in 2017. In his lawsuit, he argued the ballot initiative does not apply retroactively. A Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge disagreed.

The Miami Beach election will take place on Nov. 2.

Post Views: 114

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Realtors scrap affordable housing amendment, look for legislative solution

nextJoe Henderson: Hillsborough GOP, do better next time than Anthony Sabatini

One comment

  • Kerstin Kortig

    September 7, 2021 at 8:45 pm

    Work for 2-3 hours 1n your spare OO time and get paid $1200 0n y0ur bank acc0unt every week…

    Get more information 0n f0ll0wing site….. https://www.CashApp3.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories