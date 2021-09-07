Miami Beach Planning Board member Alex Fernandez launches Miami Beach Commission bid

With around two months to go until Miami Beach voters head to the polls, Miami Beach Planning Board Member Alex Fernandez announced he’s running for a seat on the Miami Beach City Commission.

Fernandez will run for the Group III seat, becoming the sixth candidate to enter the contest. One of those candidates — incumbent Commissioner Michael Góngora — may be out of the running, however, after a judge ruled Góngora could not seek reelection due to term limits approved in 2014.

Just over a week after that late August ruling, Fernandez is announcing he’ll enter the race.

“I am ready to tackle the many issues confronting Miami Beach from day one — especially public safety,” Fernandez said.

“Residents want a leader with the courage and experience necessary to advance crime-fighting initiatives. They want action on our problems with flooding and traffic congestion. They deserve unparalleled accessibility and responsiveness from their elected officials. On the Miami Beach Commission, I’ll work hard every day to ensure our city’s government is worthy of its people.”

Fernandez is emphasizing a focus on crime after recent polling showed Miami Beach voters are increasingly concerned about crime affecting the city.

In addition to his role on the Miami Beach Planning Board, Fernandez is also the former chair of the Miami Beach Police Citizens Relations Committee. He’s also served on the Charter Review Committee and the Hispanic Affairs Committee.

Fernandez formerly served as an aide to two former elected officials in Miami Beach — former Mayor Matti Herrera-Bower and former Miami Beach Commissioner Deede Weithorn.

Also competing in the Group III race this November are Mike Barrineau, Melissa Beattie, Greg Branch and Stephen Cohen.

Commissioner Góngora has also filed paperwork to run for reelection. But in late August, a judge ruled that term limits approved by voters in 2014 applied retroactively to Góngora, who first joined the Commission in 2006 with a Special Election win. Góngora lost his seat in 2007, but earned his first full four-year term in 2009.

He ran unsuccessfully for Mayor in 2013. The following year, voters approved a ballot initiative limiting commissioners to two four-year terms total.

Góngora won another full term to the Commission in 2017. In his lawsuit, he argued the ballot initiative does not apply retroactively. A Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge disagreed.

The Miami Beach election will take place on Nov. 2.