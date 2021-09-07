September 7, 2021
Flags ordered to half staff in honor of Circuit Judge Steven C. Henderson 

Jason DelgadoSeptember 7, 20212min2

Dingell
Henderson, who died of COVID-19 last month, first took the bench in Volusia County in 2012.

Flags will fly at half staff Wednesday to honor Judge Steven C. Henderson of the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court.

Henderson, who died of COVID-19 last month, first took the bench in Volusia County in 2012. He was 49.

“Judge Henderson will be remembered for his dedicated service to the community and his family,” the Governor’s Office said in a press release.

Former Gov. Rick Scott  appointed Henderson to the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in 2017 where he heard family law cases in Daytona Beach.

Prior to serving as a judge, Henderson spent eight years as a prosecutor in the Office of the State Attorney, Seventh Judicial Circuit.

Henderson held an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from Florida State University.

He leaves behind a wife and six children.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

2 comments

  • Alex

    September 7, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    DesAnus had them flown at half mast for Rush Limbaugh when he died.

    You remember him right?

    The originator/inventor of Republican conspiracy theories with the Vince Foster horse crap to somehow blame the Clintons based on nonsense and lies, drug addict, confirmed racist, liar, and seller of moral justification for being selfish dickheaded Republicans par excellence.

    If there’s one single sign DesAnus is a flaming far right hater, nut, and idiot, it’s his love for that asshole.

    Reply

