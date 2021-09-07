Flags ordered to half staff in honor of Circuit Judge Steven C. Henderson 

Flags will fly at half staff Wednesday to honor Judge Steven C. Henderson of the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court.

Henderson, who died of COVID-19 last month, first took the bench in Volusia County in 2012. He was 49.

“Judge Henderson will be remembered for his dedicated service to the community and his family,” the Governor’s Office said in a press release.

Former Gov. Rick Scott appointed Henderson to the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in 2017 where he heard family law cases in Daytona Beach.

Prior to serving as a judge, Henderson spent eight years as a prosecutor in the Office of the State Attorney, Seventh Judicial Circuit.

Henderson held an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from Florida State University.

He leaves behind a wife and six children.