Flags ordered to half staff in honor of Circuit Judge Steven C. Henderson 

Flags will fly at half staff Wednesday to honor Judge Steven C. Henderson of the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court.
Henderson, who died of COVID-19 last month, first took the bench in Volusia County in 2012. He was 49.
“Judge Henderson will be remembered for his dedicated service to the community and his family,” the Governor’s Office said in a press release.
Former Gov. Rick Scott appointed Henderson to the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in 2017 where he heard family law cases in Daytona Beach.
Prior to serving as a judge, Henderson spent eight years as a prosecutor in the Office of the State Attorney, Seventh Judicial Circuit.
Henderson held an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from Florida State University.
He leaves behind a wife and six children.
2 comments
Jeanie Perkins
September 7, 2021 at 6:27 pm
Fantastic work-from-home opportunity for everryone…Work for three to eight hrs a day and start getting paid in the range of 13,000 to 19,000 dollars a month…Weekly payments…And best thing is..It’s so Easy…
follow details on this websit…….. https://Www.Money74.Com
Alex
September 7, 2021 at 6:39 pm
DesAnus had them flown at half mast for Rush Limbaugh when he died.
You remember him right?
The originator/inventor of Republican conspiracy theories with the Vince Foster horse crap to somehow blame the Clintons based on nonsense and lies, drug addict, confirmed racist, liar, and seller of moral justification for being selfish dickheaded Republicans par excellence.
If there’s one single sign DesAnus is a flaming far right hater, nut, and idiot, it’s his love for that asshole.