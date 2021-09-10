September 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist taps former Biden-Harris campaign lead to top senior voter push

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 10, 20213min1

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

‘Have at it’: Joe Biden goads GOP Governors over threatened vaccine mandate suits

2022Headlines

Hillary Cassel edges Jeremy Katzman in HD 99 August fundraising

CoronavirusHeadlines

Joe Biden’s war on virus becomes war on unvaccinated

Charlie Crist
Floridians 65 and older make up 21% of the state population.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has tapped a former campaign lead for now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in his bid to retake the Florida governorship.

Crist announced Friday that Lou Grossman of Sarasota, who served as seniors vote director for the 2020 Biden-Harris ticket, will serve as a top adviser for his campaign’s senior outreach efforts.

“I am thrilled to welcome Lou Grossman to our team in our fight to build a Florida for all,” Crist said in a statement. “Florida’s seniors deserve nothing less than a campaign laser-focused on the issues important to them like access to healthcare, affordable housing, nursing home safety, cost of prescription drugs, and many more — all of which will be a cornerstone in our fight to take back the Governor’s mansion in 2022.”

Floridians 65 and older are a vital voting bloc, comprising more than a fifth of the state population, or about 4.51 million residents, according to U.S. Census figures.

A veteran of local and state campaigns, Grossman’s resumé on senior interests is broad and deep. He is the founder and president of the Sarasota County Seniors Democratic Caucus and a board member of the State Seniors Caucus and State Seniors Organizing Council. He is also a member of the Sarasota County Democratic Executive Committee and the Black, Stonewall and Jewish Caucuses.

He was elected as a Biden delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention before joining the Biden-Harris campaign full-time.

A Philadelphia-to-Sarasota transplant, he taught as an adjunct professor of strategic communications at Temple University before launching his own public relations firm, Grossman Public Relations Counselors, in 1985.

Post Views: 112

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHillary Cassel edges Jeremy Katzman in HD 99 August fundraising

next'Have at it': Joe Biden goads GOP Governors over threatened vaccine mandate suits

One comment

  • PeterH

    September 10, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    As a Florida fiscal conservative ‘never Trumper ’ ….. I will be voting in the mid terms for any candidate who is not a Republican. Today’s Republican Party is in the hands of incompetent leadership. Like the Whig Party …..The GQP must first be destroyed so that it can be rebuilt anew! Hopefully after the purge ….new leadership can propose a new Party platform devoid of stupid!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories