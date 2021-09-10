Ashley Moody vows fight against Joe Biden vaccine mandate

Attorney General Ashley Moody vowed Friday to take “any and all action” against federal plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for more than 80 million Americans working in the private sector.

“Joe Biden does not have the legal authority to force vaccines on millions of Americans,” Moody tweeted Friday morning. “His proposal is outrageous and unlawful. I will be closely watching these developments and taking any and all action within the authority of my office to stop this unprecedented power grab.”

Moody’s pledge comes a day after President Joe Biden lashed out against unvaccinated Americans. They, Biden charged at a White House address, are causing “a lot of damage,” fueling the resurgent pandemic and must be addressed.

Biden’s plans may affect as many as 80 million Americans including private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors.

Under the new rules, companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or offer a once-a-week COVID-19 test as an alternative.

Health care workers at facilities and hospitals that accept Medicare and Medicaid, meanwhile, will be required to get vaccinated.

Employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government will also be required to get vaccinated — with no option to test out.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said.

Moody is among a handful of Republican leaders to rebuke the mandate.

“The role of the government is to be transparent and provide information,” Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott tweeted. “Americans know how to make smart decisions, and we know the government has no business dishing out mandates.”

Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini called for a Special Session to “nullify” the vaccine mandate. Notably, Biden referred to the new rules as “requirements” rather than mandates during his address.

“Any federal official attempting to impose them should be arrested on the spot and prosecuted under Florida law,” Sabatini tweeted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 75.3% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition to the vaccination requirements, Biden plans to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or to maintain face covering requirements on federal property.