September 10, 2021
Tina Polsky adds $13K in August, now holds more than $133K for SD 29 reelection

September 10, 2021

Tina Polsky
Republican candidate Brian Norton is once again challenging Polsky.

Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky pulled in $13,000 in August as she now faces a challenger for her Senate District 29 seat.

Republican candidate Brian Norton filed to run for the seat in late August. A first time candidate in 2020, Norton served as the GOP nominee in the SD 29 contest last fall. Polsky topped him in the General Election, however, earning 56% of the vote to Norton’s 44%.

But with the redistricting process ahead, Norton has refiled with the hopes SD 29’s new shape may be a bit more favorable to Republicans. The district currently spans parts of Palm Beach County including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington, and also dips into Broward County.

Polsky starts with a significant head start in terms of fundraising. She currently holds more than $133,000 between her campaign account and political committee, Americans for Progress. Norton, meanwhile, didn’t raise any money in August after filing for the race on Aug. 23.

Polsky added $6,000 through her campaign account in August. That came courtesy of six separate $1,000 campaign donations, three of which were from organizations associated with Disney. Two law firms — Gunster and Duane Morris — also donated $1,000 each, as did a realtor PAC.

Polsky’s PC collected $7,000 during the month. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), one of the country’s largest unions, donated $2,500 to her PC. The cigar maker Swedish Match also donated $2,500. Tampa-based lobbying firms ASG Consulting Group and RSA Consulting Group each donated $1,000 as well.

Polsky spent just under $1,800 in August. The largest expenditure was a $1,250 payment to Johnson Strategies for mail media consulting.

Last year’s Democratic Primary Election featured a testy battle between Polsky and former Rep. Irv Slosberg. Polsky took a gamble, leaving the House after just one term to pursue the SD 29 seat. Polsky ultimately cruised to victory, securing more than 69% of the vote to win the Democratic nomination.

So far, Polsky is unopposed on the Democratic side this cycle.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 31.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

