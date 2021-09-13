Trulieve launches first hydrocarbon product line in Florida market

Trulieve is selling its first hydrocarbon product in Florida, an extract created through a newly approved process.

The medical cannabis company launched its Live Resin product line Monday, with its first sale at a Tallahassee dispensary.

“We’ve spent the last year focused on developing products that highlight more than THC and CBD, creating terpene-heavy, full-spectrum, and single-source oil products including our TruWax concentrate and signature TruSpectrum cartridges,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Its hydrocarbon extract release makes Trulieve the first medicinal marijuana company in Florida to bring such a product to market. Live Resin products come through an extract lab, derived from the company’s TruFlower product after being frozen immediately after harvest. The extract uses a proprietary propane-butane blend. Company officials say the hydrocarbon process results in an extract with high levels of cannabinoids and terpenes, making for a higher-flavor product with a “powerful and richly aromatic experience with a broader sensation of effects.”

“Cannabis is an incredible medicine not only because of the medical properties of cannabinoids like THC and CBD but because of every element of the plant,” Rivers said. “Having an opportunity to utilize an industry-leading technology like hydrocarbon extraction will allow us to expand our comprehensive product catalog and continue bringing innovative, natural, and, more importantly, effective relief to our diverse range of patients across Florida.”

According to MJBizDaily, hydrocarbon is one of several available extraction techniques, which can result in different types of products.

“Hydrocarbon extraction typically refers to using butane or propane as a solvent that’s passed through the raw cannabis matter to collect cannabinoids and terpenes,” the trade publication explains. “The solvent with the essential oils is then heated up to evaporate off the butane or propane, leaving behind the extract.”

Trulieve said the process had been employed for the True Resin line because it allows retention of a higher level of flavor from the plant. That makes for a patient experience with an extract that is more similar to smoking the cannabis flower.

Trulieve made its first sale from its hydrocarbon Live Resin line to Nicole Walker, a patient at a Tallahassee dispensary.

“I am excited to be part of Trulieve’s special day,” Walker said. “As a longtime Trulieve patient and someone who benefits from concentrates, I’ve always known I can count on Trulieve for the highest-quality products, and now with hydrocarbon-produced concentrates, I look forward to an even better experience going forward.”

Live Resin in the popular Member Berry and Orchard Nectar strains, are available in 0.5g sizes throughout Florida. All extracts in the product line will be strain-specific, ranging across Indica, Sativa and Hybrid products.