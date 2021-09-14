Casey DeSantis announces Hispanic Heritage Month student contests

With Hispanic Heritage Month days away, First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled details Monday for two student contests and the Excellence in Education awards.

In a video announcement, DeSantis invited students in grades K-3 to participate in an art contest and students grades 4-12 to participate in an essay contest. She also invited parents, students and educators to nominate a K-12 teacher for the Heritage Month Excellence in Education Award.

Notably, student essay contest winners will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship via the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

“There are thousands of Hispanic-American community leaders and champions across Florida, and I’m proud that as a state we will honor them this month,” DeSantis said. “This Hispanic Heritage Month, I encourage every student in our state to take the time to recognize and thank the Hispanic-American leaders in their community and take part in these contests.”

Three winners will be selected for the Excellence in Education Award: one teacher each from elementary, middle and high schools.

Three winners will also be elected for the student essay contest. Similar to the Excellence in Education Award, a winner will be picked from elementary, middle and a high school.

Only two winners, meanwhile, will be chosen in the Student Art Contest.

“Governor DeSantis and I are proud to offer this opportunity to recognize outstanding students and educators for their unique efforts and talents,” the First Lady said.

Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed nationwide, celebrates Hispanic and Latino culture, heritage and contributions.

According to HispanicHeritageMonth.gov, the observation began as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. It later was expanded to a month in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.

Sep. 15 is the independence anniversary for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Sep. 16 and 18, meanwhile, are the independence days for Mexico and Chile.

More information on Hispanic Heritage Month contests is available online.