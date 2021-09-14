September 14, 2021
So far unopposed Annette Taddeo posts record fundraising haul in August

Anne Geggis September 14, 2021

IMG_1625
Taddeo's Twitter feed suggests larger ambitions.

Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo’s contributions topped $90,000 in August — her record haul — as she publicly mulls taking a run for the Governor’s mansion.

Between direct contributions to her campaign and those collected for her committee, Fight Back Florida, Taddeo now has $233,037 cash on hand, with no opponent challenging her yet for her Senate District 40 seat.

She told Florida Politics in May she was considering a gubernatorial bid and her criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis escalated as the delta variant pushed COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations and deaths to record levels for a string of days in August. She regularly tweets videos taking aim at DeSantis’ performance and her count of days the Governor has been selling beer koozies mocking health advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, as Floridians die.

It appears to be creating an uptick in donor interest, although it does not come close to the fundraising levels DeSantis is reaching, which came to a $5.5 million haul in August alone.

Donations to Taddeo’s committee in August were four times what she drew in July, coming in at $83,500. Direct donations to her campaign in August came to a modest $8,809, but illustrate her grass roots appeal. Out of 57 individual donations, 45 of them were for $50 or less. Donors giving the maximum $1,000 allowed include Walt Disney Travel Company, Magical Cruise Company, Disney Destinations, Regis Group Holdings Inc., a Miami-based company, and two representatives of the tobacco industry, Dosamar Corp. and Dosal Tobacco Corp.

The biggest donation to her committee in August was $20,000 from Engaged Florida, a political action committee based in Miami. She also received $10,000 from E.S. Windows in Miami, Jonah Wolfson and Stephen Marino, both Miami attorneys.

Taddeo represents parts of southwest Miami-Dade. It is comprised of 19 unincorporated neighborhoods, including the Crossing, Hammocks, Kendall, Kendall West, Country Walk, Richmond Heights, Sunset, Tamiami, Three Lakes, West Perrine and Westchester.

Her campaign faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity in August.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

