Annette Taddeo weighing 2022 run for Governor

Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo, who served as the Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate in 2014, is “aggressively assessing” a run for Governor in 2022.

That’s according to a source close to Taddeo, who says she’s exploring whether a path to the Democratic nomination exists.

That path would put her up against her former running mate, Charlie Crist. Crist, an ex-GOP Governor, ran in 2014 as a Democrat after switching parties. He and Taddeo lost the General Election to Rick Scott by 1 percentage point.

Crist, who has served in Congress since 2017, is now seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination once again. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is also rumored to run, with an announcement set for June 1.

With U.S. Rep. Val Demings deciding against a run for Governor, and instead pursuing a U.S. Senate seat, that leaves room for additional candidates to join the Democratic primary. Taddeo is reportedly meeting with donors to discuss a possible entry into the race.

Taddeo also mounted a 2016 run for Congress. She was pursuing a General Election matchup with then-GOP U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, but Taddeo narrowly lost in the Democratic primary to Joe Garcia.

Taddeo’s congressional bid was hit with a major hurdle, however, when Russian hackers targeted the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and obtained private information about Taddeo’s bid, among other documents. She lost the Primary election by just over 700 votes out of nearly 29,000 cast.

In 2017, Taddeo won a Special Election for the Senate District 40 seat. She earned reelection in 2018 and has served in the Senate since. Taddeo has also served as a committeewoman for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

Following the most recent Legislative Session, Taddeo hammered Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis for pushing through multiple polarizing bills.

“They just behaved like an authoritarian regime,” Taddeo said, “absolutely pulling down bills that were so regressive, especially when it comes to our First Amendment right to be able to protest.”

The 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary saw seven candidates on the ballot, five of whom were seen as serious contenders heading into the election. Thus far, Crist is the only major Democrat to announce his bid, with Fried likely close behind.