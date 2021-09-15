Gregg Weiss nets nearly $12K in August for Palm Beach Commission reelection

Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss raised nearly $12,000 in August, according to recently-filed fundraising reports with the county.

The California native joined the Palm Beach County Commission after a 2018 win in the District 2 contest. He faced no opposition in that race. Thus far, no candidates have emerged to challenge Weiss for the District 2 seat in next year’s election.

Weiss’ August haul included more than $5,000 from the real estate industry. He also hauled in $2,000 from the agriculture sector. U.S. Sugar donated $1,000 to Weiss’ reelection bid. Two additional entities affiliated with U.S. Sugar — Southern Gardens Citrus Holding Corporation and Southern Gardens Groves Corporation — each donated $500 as well.

Weiss also courted a handful of notable donations from law and consulting sectors. The Greenberg Traurig law firm contributed $500 to Weiss’ coffers. On the consulting side, Ericks Consultants and The Spritz Group each donated $500 to Weiss.

Since filing paperwork in January to formally seek reelection, Weiss has now raised just under $133,000. He’s barely spent any of that cash and retains just over $130,000 as of Aug. 31.

Weiss’ district sits near the center of Palm Beach County on the eastern side. Inland, the district runs from Lantana Road in the south up to the Grassy Waters Preserve. The middle of the district also stretches east to the Atlantic Ocean. District 2 covers several smaller communities such as Golden Lakes and Greenacres.

Weiss retired early and moved to West Palm Beach in 2004 with the goal of sailing the world with his wife, Rebecca. He was born and raised in Southern California.

Prior to joining the Palm Beach County Commission, Weiss served as vice chair on the West Palm Beach Planning Board. He is now vice chair of the Governing Board of the Palm Beach County Solid Waste Authority.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 31.