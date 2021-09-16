Andrew Warren to chair Democrats’ new criminal justice reform task force

State Attorney Andrew Warren will chair the Florida Democratic Party’s new Safety & Justice Task Force.

The task force seeks to develop practical solutions to problems within the criminal justice system, with the goal of improving Floridians’ safety while also respecting individuals’ rights.

Members of the task force will travel the state to meet with local communities, small businesses, law enforcement leaders, victim advocates and faith leaders to discuss and develop policy regarding Florida’s criminal justice system.

“Our state is brimming with ideas to modernize our justice system and improve safety for families, while increasing transparency and cutting down waste,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz said in a statement. “This task force will gather those forward-thinking ideas and build them into policies that will make a positive difference for all Floridians.”

Five members will comprise the task force.

Warren, who has served as State Attorney since 2016, is a rising progressive leader in Tampa Bay. Since his initial election, the Democrat has implemented a series of reforms, including prioritizing the prosecution of violent crime, serious fraud and serial recidivism to keep dangerous individuals out of neighborhoods.

“Warren has a strong record of finding innovative ways to make our neighborhoods safer and our system more fair and effective — he is clearly the right leader for this statewide effort,” Diaz said.

The group’s goal is to draft legislative proposals and model ordinances, then work with local and state-level leaders to implement such policies.

The task force will work on three areas of focus, including reducing crime by tackling the root cause of criminal behavior, prioritizing prosecuting the greatest threats to communities, and building stronger bonds between law enforcement and communities.

“This is about engaging with our communities all over Florida and helping our leaders deliver a 21st Century approach to justice— an approach that reduces crime through evidence-based policies and community-focused law enforcement,” Warren said in a statement.

“We have made progress in Hillsborough County by having conversations that break down community silos and connect people from different walks of life,” he continued. “By applying this framework to other jurisdictions, we can deliver a plan that will move Florida forward for all our families.”

The Party will announce the remaining four members of the Safety & Justice Task Force in the coming weeks.

The Task Force will begin planning proposals and holding discussions in local communities shortly thereafter, with additional details and exact timelines still to come. The group expects to provide a report to the Florida Democratic Party and the public next summer.