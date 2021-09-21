September 21, 2021
Ashley Moody announces statewide campaign kickoff event
.

Jason Delgado

ashley moody
Moody so far does not face a Democratic challenger.

Attorney General Ashley Moody will soon launch a statewide kickoff event, marking the start of the top cop’s Florida reelection campaign.

According to an Eventbright description, Moody and fans will kickoff  the campaign Sept. 28 at the Grand Ballroom of the TPepin Hospitality Centre.

The price of admission: $3,000.

Moody’s kickoff event includes open parking and will last roughly 90 minutes. According to the event page, all guests must furnish ID and be without COVID-19 symptoms.

Those with symptoms, the description says, are prohibited.

“If you have come into contact with someone that tested positive for COVID in the last 14 days please do not come to the event,” the description adds. “Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.”

Moody filed for reelection as Florida’s top cop in early September.

With no Democratic challenger as of yet, political prognosticators expect the position to remain in Republican hands for at least a fourth consecutive term.

Moody’s committee – Friends of Ashley Moody – is flush with cash.

A former federal prosecutor and judge, Moody has proved herself a fundraising machine, outpacing all statewide candidates except Gov. Ron DeSantis this year.

According to the latest financial disclosures, Moody raised more than $195,500 in August. She holds roughly $2,270,994 on hand.

Despite fanfare among conservatives, Moody has drawn substantial criticism too.

She joined a Texas lawsuit to toss the presidential election results in four states and blasted the Biden administration over Supreme Court concerns.

Big Tech also drew the Top Cop’s ire.

Alongside other attorneys general, she sued Google multiple times over antitrust laws within a year.

Critics also lambasted Moody’s trip to the Southern border. Moody, DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in July to discuss border security issues.

Later that month, a government watchdog group ranked Moody among the top “obstructionists” of “progress” in the nation.

Moody’s office called the charges “a blatant political attack from a liberal, dark-money group targeting strong Republican leaders.”

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

