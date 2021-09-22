Wilton Simpson to speak at 2021 Future of Florida Forum

The Florida Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Senate President Wilton Simpson will be among the speakers at its 2021 Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum.

Simpson will address Florida’s business community during a discussion on “Building a Post-Pandemic Florida” during the Oct. 27-28 event at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Orlando.

“Senate President Wilton Simpson is a proven leader dedicated to championing free enterprise, planning for the opportunities and challenges that come with Florida’s future growth, and safeguarding our state’s continued competitiveness,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “His leadership aims to keep Florida, Florida, while advancing the policy necessary to grow Florida to be the 10th largest economy in the world by 2030.”

The Florida Chamber, which awarded Simpson its “Most Valuable Legislator” award earlier this year, said the Trilby Republican has shown leadership on issues such as COVID-19 liability protections and cuts to the commercial rents tax.

Simpson makes for three top state leaders who are confirmed for the Future of Florida Forum speaker list. The Florida Chamber announced last week that Moody would headline a segment titled “Preserving a Crime-Free Environment for Florida Business to Thrive.” It previously announced that Gov. Ron DeSantis would be the distinguished lunch keynote on the forum’s first day.

Simpson, Moody and DeSantis are among 80 speakers who will address the state’s business leaders during the Future of Florida Forum. The two-day event will be focused on how business leaders are engaging in the Florida Chamber’s Six Pillars Framework and the 39 goals of the Florida 2030 Blueprint.

More details and registration information for the 2021 Future of Florida forum are available online.