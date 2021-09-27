David Smith files modified juvenile expunction bill

Currently, state law limits expungement to minors who complete a diversion program after a first-time misdemeanor offense.

Under the measure, however, juvenile expunction laws would broaden to include felonies – save for forcible felonies — and arrests beyond a minor’s first offense. Forcible felonies include murder, rape and kidnapping among others.

The forcible felony exception is the most significant distinction between this year’s proposal and the measure presented by lawmakers to Gov. Ron DeSantis last Session.

DeSantis vetoed the bill in June citing public safety concerns. The move distinguished him as the sole elected official to vote against the measure in the 2021 Legislative Session.

“The unfettered ability to expunge serious felonies, including sexual battery, from a juvenile’s record may have negative impacts on public safety,” DeSantis wrote in the veto letter. Though proponents of the measure note diversion opportunities are rarely — if ever — provided in forcible felony cases, Smith said the added distinction should help ease skeptics.