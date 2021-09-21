September 21, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

‘We’ll get it done’: Keith Perry breathes life into juvenile expunction bill

Jason DelgadoSeptember 21, 20215min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.21.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022Headlines

Annette Taddeo endorses Janelle Perez as ‘the right person’ for SD 37

HeadlinesInfluence

Senators consider staffing needs stemming from child welfare reform

FLAPOL101619CH009
Fourth time is the charm?

Republican Sen. Keith Perry announced plans Tuesday to refile a bill that would broaden a juvenile’s ability to expunge their arrest record in Florida.

This time, however, he expects the Governor’s signature.

“We’ll get it done,” Perry told Florida Politics. “Absolutely.”

Despite soaring through the Legislature without a single down vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the proposal (SB 274) in June citing public safety concerns.

The bill was among the most expansive criminal justice reform efforts in decades.

“The unfettered ability to expunge serious felonies, including sexual battery, from a juvenile’s record may have negative impacts on public safety,” DeSantis wrote in the veto letter.

Perry said the proposal will include new language without comprising the bill’s biggest allure: 100% eligibility across the board.

The measure, he added, is already making its rounds in Tallahassee.

“I think we’ll have language that will be acceptable to everybody,” Perry said of the Governor, House Speaker and Senate President offices.

DeSantis’ veto broke the hearts of many, including criminal justice reform activists.

In January, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement estimated roughly 27,000 minors would qualify for expunction under the measure.

Speaking Tuesday at the Senate Criminal Justice meeting, Vice Chair Jeff Brandes probed representatives of the Florida Sheriffs Association and Florida Police Chiefs Association regarding their position on the bill.

The PCA last Session were among the measure’s few critics. They voiced concerns to the Governor in an oppositional letter.

“There is a middle ground, and we were willing to talk about that,” said Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter. “We just think that in all scenarios, we need to try to make sure we vet through and find language that fits everything.”

Currently, state law only allows minors to expunge first-time misdemeanors if they complete a diversion program.

The Senate proposal, alternatively,  would’ve expanded juvenile expunction laws to include felonies and other arrests beyond a minor’s first offense.

Christian Minor, executive director of the Florida Juvenile Justice Association, touts the measure among the most important bills of the cycle.

“Despite any past misinformation, I am both confident and optimistic that all stakeholders can work together to pass a bill which will provide opportunity for over 27,000 of Florida’s youth,” Minor said.

The benefits, he added, are twofold.

The measure may also help bolster the ranks of Florida’s workforce.

“As we face staffing shortages statewide, this removes barriers to getting kids employed for mistakes that have been dismissed and allows them to learn from those mistakes snd become productive members of society,” Minor said.

The 2022 Legislative Session begins Jan. 11. It will mark Perry’s fourth consecutive attempt to carry the proposal to law.

Post Views: 110

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 9.21.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories