Last Call for 9.21.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

One of the reddest counties in the state just did something rather blue — or at least something Republicans warn voters that Democrats will do every election cycle.

On Monday evening, the Wakulla County Commission voted for across-the-board tax increases. The rural county home to fewer than 35,000 OK’d a property tax hike, a public service tax increase, and a bump to the sewer and garbage service fees.

The county fire assessment fee will soon be half-again higher, too.

Those of us who enjoy living in a functioning society know taxes are a necessary evil. Yet, for a county that went for Donald Trump by 40 points last year, you’d expect the Commission to reject a sweeping tax increase soundly.

Ironically, Wakulla often markets itself as a low-tax haven from its liberal tax-and-spend neighbor, Leon. But when push came to shove, the Commission caved.

We’re sure it’s for a good reason and that Commission Chair Ralph Thomas, who is also the current President of the Florida Association of Counties, will be able to provide a thorough explanation (and defense) of the tax hikes.

It would be nice if he could have done that Monday night, but he was too busy to attend the meeting.

Now, the Wakulla Commission’s decision isn’t necessarily a harbinger of things to come elsewhere in the state. This county is neither a trendsetter nor a canary in the coal mine — what happens there often stays there.

Wakulla will remain a Republican stronghold in an increasingly red state, too.

But this is how a 40-point landslide gets shaved down to a 35- or 30-point one. In other words, it could be the first nick in a proverbial death by a thousand cuts for the GOP’s thin but heretofore growing statewide advantage.

Evening Reads

“Paul Renner denounces division, highlights GOP in designation speech” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

“Americans have no idea what the supply chain really is” via Amanda Mull of The Atlantic

“The struggle to define Long COVID-19” via Dhruv Kullar of The New Yorker

“Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Surgeon General questions masks, vaccines, other COVID-19 measures” via Gray Rohrer and Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel

“Nikki Fried, Democrats rebuke abortion restriction efforts ahead of Session” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

“How a potent mix of frustration and optimism led to the Great Resignation.” via Laura Entis of Vox

“The differences between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are starting to matter” via Katelyn Jetelina of Slate

“Upending Florida statewide exams will likely be difficult; proposed testing system has few details” via Danielle J. Brown of the Florida Phoenix

“On World Alzheimer’s Day, the Black doctor who helped decode the disease” via Ray Cavanaugh of The Washington Post

“How many House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump will survive the midterms?” via Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight

“Surge of babies born with syphilis continues during pandemic” via Emily Alpert Reyes of The Los Angeles Times

“Emmy producers on Seth Rogen going rogue, Scott Frank’s lengthy speech, Conan O’Brien’s heckles and what you didn’t see” via Michael Schneider of Variety

Quote of the Day



“The best way to beat a bad idea is with a good idea, and Florida is lighting the way. That’s why I’m so optimistic about the future of our state.” — Rep. Paul Renner, in his designation speech.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights