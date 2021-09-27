Joe Henderson: Florida’s new top doc is already playing a dangerous game

The saying goes that those who ignore the past are doomed to repeat it. With that in mind, we turn our attention to Florida’s new Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo.
He has been on the job for about a week, and let’s just say he announced his presence with authority — or, if you prefer, misuse of authority.
One day after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to the post as Florida’s top doc, Ladapo signed an emergency order allowing parents or legal guardians sole authority to send their kids to school even if they were exposed to COVID-19. Not only that, the parents can (paraphrasing here) tell the school to shove it when it comes to mandatory masks.
Well, sure.
The number of virus cases in Florida is steadily declining. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, new cases last week were at a 67-day low. Deaths are down 53% in the last two weeks, according to a New York Times database.
So, it’s party time, right?
Yeah, it’s almost enough to take us back several months into this year when infections were falling. People were out and about, celebrating freedom from masks and deadly bugs.
However, the delta variant crashed the party. All those good vibes turned into more ambulance rides to the emergency room.
In early July, deaths in Florida from COVID-19 fell to an average of 21 per week, a testament to widespread vaccinations. However, cases began to skyrocket a month later as more people decided they no longer needed to be cautious.
And then BAM!
More than 6,600 Floridians died in August from the virus. That’s about 1,500 more deaths than in the same month a year ago.
Schools were opening all over the state, and most large districts defied DeSantis’ order outlawing mask mandates. It’s worth exploring whether that helped reduce infection rates since vaccines were not widely available for students 12 and over until recently.
But you know what that means, of course.
The Governor’s position seems to be that people shouldn’t have to do anything they don’t want to, even if that means spreading a deadly virus.
Macho trumps prudence in this administration.
“We’re done with fear,” Ladapo said at his introductory news conference. “That’s been something that unfortunately has been a centerpiece of health policy in the United States ever since the beginning of the pandemic, and it’s over here. Expiration date. It’s done.”
Well, let’s just say the good doctor likes to think outside the box. I mean, waaaaaay outside the box. He stomps that box flat.
Last year, he appeared at a news conference in Washington with Stella Immanuel. She’s the Texas doctor/minister with some strange ideas. She theorized that some maladies might be caused by having sexual relations with demons or aliens.
Yeah, let’s go with that.
Ladapo wore a lab coat that day with a logo that read “America’s Frontline Doctors.” He spoke against “unintended consequences” of COVID-19 safety measures.
He also promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine, the not-cure touted by what’s his name in Mar-a-Lago.
Connecting the dots, are you?
Here we go. Containment measures seem to be working against this virus, and there is hope that it won’t be too long until people don’t need masks.
Right now, though, Ladapo’s order seems like another case of spiking the ball at the 10-yard line. The virus didn’t take kindly to that last time, and the next mutation — whatever it turns out to be — won’t either.
Tom
September 27, 2021 at 7:47 pm
Joe, since you know everything and this incompetent WH, along with their CDC resists and their FDA, continues not to not have a commissioner and have done nothing to stop, slow or create a new vaccine or therapeutic. Have you ever thought of that?
How bout Biden/ Harris, thru said people shouldn’t take the vaccine cause Trump was involved.
How about the minority community refusal to take the virus. Why aren’t minority leaders promoting it. About 60% minorities haven’t done so. Why doesn’t CNN, MSNBC & FP ridicule them?
How about unemployment going up from 8.2% to 8.9% for African Americans? How is that possible with Biden/Harris. How insensitive.
Professor Emeritus
September 27, 2021 at 8:00 pm
How about providing cites instead of endless trumpie lies ?
Pelosi Statement on COVID-19 Vaccine
December 17, 2020
Press Release
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement regarding the COVID-19 vaccine:
“This week has been one of great hope, as the FDA has announced an Emergency Use Authorization for a coronavirus vaccine, with a second vaccine expected to be authorized as soon as tomorrow. All Americans should have full confidence in the vaccines, knowing that they were reviewed and recommended by the FDA’s advisory panel’s independent experts.
With confidence in the vaccine and at the direction of the Attending Physician, I plan to receive the vaccine in the next few days.“Even with a vaccine, I will continue to follow CDC guidelines by continuing to wear a mask and take other science-based steps to stop the spread of the virus.
“We must all continue to embrace testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing and social distancing as the vaccine is being distributed. It is imperative that we ensure that the vaccine will be free and delivered in a fair, equitable manner to as many Americans as soon as possible and that we accelerate its manufacture, including by invoking the Defense Production Act.”
Professor Emeritus
September 27, 2021 at 8:04 pm
CDC data also show that recent vaccinations are reaching larger shares of Hispanic, and Black populations compared to overall vaccinations. Among vaccines administered in the past 14 days, 23% have gone to Hispanic people and 14% to Black people (Figure 1). These recent patterns suggest a narrowing of racial gaps in vaccinations at the national level, particularly for Hispanic and Black people, who account for a larger share of recent vaccinations compared to their share of the total population (23% vs. 17% and 14% vs. 12%, respectively) kAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION
Ocean Joe
September 27, 2021 at 8:27 pm
Dont Ladapo my Florida. How pitiful, our last Surgeon General dropped from sight like the Amelia Earhart, and has never been heard from since. A noncontroversial position turned into one of a huckster for snake oil, hired from across the country to push snake oil, resulting in a run on snake oil that will leave Desantis unable to slither.
zhombre
September 27, 2021 at 8:27 pm
Lapado has been warned: Joe Henderson is NOT happy with him. This should have a profound effect.
ScienceBLVR
September 27, 2021 at 9:23 pm
It’s not just Joe, of any variety, that’s not happy with this imbecilic choice. To think that this conspiracy nut is any kind of scientific or medical authority on Covid is laughable. What is DeSantis thinking? He really is not being advised very well if he thinks these kinds of decisions will get him re-elected or elected nationally. Too bad people will die because of this lunacy.