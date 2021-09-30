September 30, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Tracye Polson among candidates to qualify for Jacksonville Special Election
Polson is the second Democrat to qualify.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 30, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Jeff Brandes aims to smash Florida’s wine bottle limits … again

2022Headlines

Jim Davis, Alex Sink announce support for Ben Diamond in CD 13

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist brings on Lourdes Diaz for Hispanic outreach

polson copy
Three Republicans have filed, are expected to qualify.

Candidates are already qualifying for an upcoming Special Election in Jacksonville, ahead of the Friday noon deadline.

Two Democrats have already qualified for the election to fill the open At Large 3 seat, vacated earlier this month by the death of Tommy Hazouri. One, who was Hazouri’s choice to succeed him, has qualified as of Thursday morning.

Democrat Tracye Polson is the choice of establishment Democrats such as Sen. Audrey Gibson, Reps. Tracie Davis and Angie Nixon, and expected 2023 mayoral candidate Donna Deegan. Polson, embracing the Hazouri legacy as a candidate, has declared the at-large seat a “Democratic seat.”

Polson raised $51,000 in her first week in the race, which she calls an “outpouring of support.”

A second Democrat, who also has run for office before, has also qualified ahead of the Friday deadline.

James “Coach” Jacobs was the first to qualify, according to records with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections.

Jacobs was the only candidate in the field who was running for the seat before Hazouri’s death, when it was to become open in 2023. He is not a strong fundraiser historically or presently, with less than $1,000 raised.

Three Republicans have filed, meanwhile, and have not yet qualified.

Soil and Water Commissioner John Barnes, Fire Watch Executive Director Nick Howland, and restauranteur Howland “Howdy” Russell have all filed.

Barnes is backed by former Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney. Howland enjoys the support of U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and state Rep. Wyman Duggan. Russell is a political newcomer.

The Hazouri seat will remain vacant until it is filled in the Special Election. Hazouri was just one of six Democrats on the 19 member Council. The Council has a Republican supermajority despite Duval County having roughly 40,000 more Democrats than Republicans.

All candidates must live in At-Large Group 3. However, both the First Election (Dec. 7) and the General Election (Feb. 22) allow voters across Duval County to vote for whoever they want regardless of party identification.

The First Election serves as an open Primary unless one candidate gets a majority of the vote, which is unlikely in a crowded field.

Meanwhile, since this election only fills Hazouri’s unexpired term through June 2023, the winner will immediately start running for reelection.

Post Views: 138

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStudy shows Florida needs about 60K new nurses in next 15 years

nextCharlie Crist brings on Lourdes Diaz for Hispanic outreach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories